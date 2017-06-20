High school football: Marengo hires former Minooka coach Paul Forsythe as head coach

Marengo athletic director Chad Olson kept using the word “fortunate” regarding the hiring of Paul Forsythe as the Indians new football coach.

Olson felt fortunate that Forsythe, who coached the past five years at Class 8A Minooka, was interested in the job, that the school was able to find a physical education teaching position for him and that District 154 was able to get it done about five weeks after former coach Matt Lynch resigned.

“We liked his personality and the draw he had with our school and philosophies, and how we want our program to continue,” Olson said. “He had all that in line and had that feeling right away from the first part of his interview. When you get to this late in the game, for getting a coach, for him to be interested and looking at Marengo was really advantageous for us.”

Forsythe’s teams in five seasons at Minooka were 20-26 with one playoff appearance. The Indians lost to Huntley in the first round of the Class 8A playoffs in 2015. Matt Lynch left for the head coaching position and a teaching position at Fenton. His Marengo teams were 33-62 in 10 years, although they were 22-10 with two playoff appearances the past two years.

“I want to thank (superintendent) David Engelbrecht for this opportunity, and all the Marengo administration and staff involved in the interview process,” Forsythe said. “I also want to thank Matt Lynch for building such a strong foundation here. Coach Lynch and his staff have planted seeds that will bear fruit for years to come.”

Forsythe said he and his wife will begin looking for a home in the Marengo area immediately. They have two daughters. He plans on also working right away with summer football and conditioning camps.

Forsythe has been at Minooka since 2002. He played college football at NCAA Division III Aurora University, where he was a three-year starter and a USA Football honorable-mention All-America selection. He was the Spartans’ team MVP in 2001.

Forsythe was chosen from 34 candidates and four finalists.

“As I went through the different phases of interviews it was apparent to me that Marengo is a good place, and they are about the kids here,” Forsythe said. “The feeling I got throughout was they measure success by how kids are impacted. It just felt right for me and my family, and I’m excited about the opportunities ahead.”

Olson said Forsythe’s experience at Minooka helped him stand out among the finalists.

“He had more experience, that was one of the things that tipped the scale immediately, just in the résumé alone,” Olson said. “It’s been a little stressful trying to get this done. As it is with everything this time of the year, you’d like to get it done as quickly as possible. Our superintendent did a great job of putting the process together and hammering it out and getting us the best candidate.”