Grundy County indictments: June 7, 2017

MORRIS — Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland, has announced that on June 7, the grand jury has returned the following indictments. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Brittany Auston, 31, of Chicago, was indicted in three counts for retail theft, all class 4 felonies.

Brent Baker, 48, of Crete, was indicted for willfully failing to pay child support for more than one year, a class 4 felony.

Brian Bernard, 41, of Coal City, was indicted for driving while revoked, a class 4 felony.

Zachary Bookwalter, 21, of Morris, was indicted for the unlawful possession of cocaine and amphetamine, both class 4 felonies.

Jason Brown, 44, of Bloomingdale, was indicted for the unlawful possession of more than 100 but less than 500 grams of cannabis, a class 4 felony.

Debra Buck, 45, of Braidwood, was indicted for the unlawful possession of cocaine, a class 4 felony.

Stephen Carroll, 52, of Essex, was indicted for aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a class 2 felony.

Jeremy Goldsberry, 24, of Morris, was indicted for bringing contraband into a penal institution, a class 1 felony; and for burglary, a class 2 felony.

Justin Halliday, 34, of Coal City, was indicted for aggravated battery to a police officer, a class 2 felony.

Sam Oliver, 68, of San Pablo, California, was indicted for the unlawful possession of cocaine and heroin, both class 4 felonies.

Markeise Powell, 27, of Jackson, Michigan, was indicted for the unlawful possession of more than 500 but less than 2,000 grams of cannabis, a class 2 felony.

Justin Ramsey, 32, of Morris, was indicted for the unlawful delivery of clonazepam, a class 3 felony.

Brennen Shetina, 21, of Coal City, was indicted for the unlawful possession of cocaine, a class 4 felony.

NIicholas Studzinski, 18, of Joliet, was indicted for burglary, a class 2 felony.

Dennis Turner, 43, of Morris, was indicted for the unlawful possession of cocaine, a class 4 felony.

Samantha Wieder, 20, of Joliet, was indicted for the unlawful possession of cocaine, a class 4 felony.