Grundy County area church bulletins: June 15, 2017

First Presbyterian Church to offer day camp this summer

First Presbyterian Church of Morris is excited to offer Day Camp 2017 this year. It will be a full week of camp activities that include crafts, games, Bible study, fellowship and more. Counselors from Stronghold Camp and Recreation Center in Oregon, Illinois, assisted by church volunteers, will be leading the activities.

The theme this year is “Branching out, connecting through Christ.” The camp will run from July 31 through Aug. 4 for kids entering first grade through fifth grade.

The hours will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Lunch and snacks will be included. There will be a special camp the same week for children 4 and 5 years old from 9 to 11 a.m. each day. Day Camp is free, but donations of canned goods for We Care of Grundy County will be accepted daily.

The church is at 200 W. Jackson St. in Morris. Registration deadline is July 24. You can register by calling the church office at 815-942-1871 or stop in to fill out the form.

Living Water Church in Morris

Upcoming events at Living Water Church, located at 118 E. Jefferson St. in Morris, include:

• Free Family Movie Night, at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19. Bring the kids and enjoy a free movie on the big screen.

• Come worship with us! 8:30 to 9 enjoy donuts and coffee. 9 a.m. service time with Sunday School classes following after.

• Every Thursday night at 7 p.m., the church is open for Prayer Night. With the lights dimmed and soft Christian music playing, come and and give your prayers, petitions and praises to the Lord. This is a silent time of worship.

• Looking Ahead: Marvelous Vacation Bible School All about the super heroes! Aug. 8, 9 and 10 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

• Back to School Fun Fair: Sunday Aug. 13, noon to 2 p.m. Get help with all those needed school supplies while you grab some lunch (burgers and hot dogs on the grill) and let the kids play at the Touch a Truck event!

Coal City Vacation Bible School begins June 19

Coal City Vacation Bible School will be from 9 a.m. to noon June 19 to 23 at Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The theme is “Maker Fun Factory: Created by God Built for a Purpose.” It is going to be a fun week with music, games, Bible stories, snacks and other activities. Registration now is being accepted, and parents are encouraged to register children early.

All children who are entering preschool through fifth grade in the fall are welcome. Individuals who are going into sixth grade or older are invited to serve as crew leaders to help the younger children. There is no registration fee for crew leaders. Adult helpers also will be needed.

Preschool is limited to 30 children. The cost for Vacation Bible School is $20 a child until June 18. After June 18, the fee will be $30 a child. Registration forms are available at Coal City United Methodist Church. Forms also are available to be downloaded and printed from www.coalcityvbs.org.

All registration forms and payments should be returned to the church office of Coal City United Methodist Church, where you can pick up the Maker Fun Factory iron-on for your child.

Donations of apple juice and painter’s tape are needed. A list of additional items needed also is available at the church. Monetary donations to help buy supplies also are accepted. Email Suzanne Jackson or Marsha Vaughn at ccvbs@hotmail.com with questions or to volunteer.

Craft and vendor show scheduled for Sept. 9

Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road, is sponsoring a Craft/Vendor Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9.

Crafters and vendors still are needed. Tables/spaces are $10. Crafters/vendors will be asked to donate an item for drawings. Spaces in the show are limited, so register early.

If you would like a space in the Craft/Vendor Show, call Judy Miller at 815-530-5933 or email jude3953@comcast.net. The deadline to register is Sept. 4. Since the show will be in the church fellowship hall, weather will not be a problem. Admission for shoppers will be $1, which includes a door prize ticket.

There will be plenty of parking and several crafters and vendors with a wide variety of items to choose from. There will be door prize drawings, and lunch will be available. Come out and do some early holiday shopping. All proceeds from this event will go the church building fund.

– Morris Herald-News