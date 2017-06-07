Football: Oswego East cornerback Walker commits to Illinois

Antwain Walker didn’t need to wait.

The Oswego East cornerback starred at a showcase camp in Champaign Saturday, where he was named MVP among skill players. He anticipated Illinois’ scholarship offer after that.

When the phone rang, Walker had an answer.

Walker gave his verbal commitment to Illinois when head coach Lovie Smith called him with an offer Tuesday night.

Walker, who will be a senior this fall, also had offers from Illinois State, Western Illinois, North Dakota State, Indiana State and South Dakota State – and was ready to jump when the first power-five program came calling.

"I just felt good when I was there, I got the feeling," Walker said. "After that camp I sat down and talked to my family, and I thought that this was the right place. The recruiting process can be so stressful. I wanted to shut it down."

The door to Champaign is the culmination of quite an unlikely rise to major-college prospect for Walker, a Chicago native who moved to Kendall County in junior high.

He didn't even play football in eighth grade. As a 5-foot-8, 125-pound freshman at Oswego East he was so slow he could barely backpedal.

"It's like I was picking flowers," Walker said with a laugh. "Honestly, everything happened for me after sophomore year to end of my junior year. Things popped up out of nowhere."

Walker's eyes opened to his future tagging along with best friend I'Shawn Stewart from Bolingbrook at his first USA Football camp.

Walker opened eyes last fall at Oswego East.

He started his junior year as the Wolves' third cornerback, but by the end of the year had emerged as their top guy. In a playoff game against Loyola, he was charged with checking star receiver David Terrell Jr.

"His best football is ahead of him," Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc said. "Looking at what he was as a freshman, 5-foot-8, 125 pounds, had barely played before, could barely backpedal. He was always athletic. What he has done to refine his skills, get himself bigger and put himself in position is impressive."

Also impressive is Walker's growth in the classroom.

He's posted a 3.4 grade point average back-to-back semesters, and the educational opportunity at Illinois was big to Walker.

He'll be the first member of his family to go to college. Walker plans to enter the pre-med undergraduate program with hopes of becoming a neurosurgeon.

Walker, 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, ran a 4.48-yard dash at Champaign, and started receiving calls from other bigger programs since then.

He's quite content to stay in-state the next four years.

“I can get exactly what I want here at home instead of going far away from the family. At Illinois my family can come see me play – that’s a plus,” Walker said. “Illinois had the most (former) NFL coaches of all the schools that offered me. I just feel it gives me a shot at the league. Get that shot at the league, but I still have a good degree to fall back on.”