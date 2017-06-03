Two adults, one infant die in Joliet house fire

JOLIET – The Joliet Fire Department received a call early Saturday morning about several individuals trapped in a burning building.

Deputy Fire Chief Greg Blaskey said that when the department reached the home at 16 N. Center Street, it was already entirely engulfed in flames. Firefighters were met by an individual who said he had been inside the house but jumped from the second floor to escape. He went on to say that others still were inside the building.

Because of the intensity of the fire, firefighters were unable to enter the home immediately. Once it was safe to enter, two adult females and an infant were found dead on the second floor.

The origin of the fire still is being investigated by the Joliet Fire Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The names of the three people are being withheld pending positive identification. Autopsies are scheduled for Sunday.