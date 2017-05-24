Grundy County area church bulletins: June 2, 2017

Living Water Church in Morris continues ‘Freedom Road’

Living Water Church of the Nazarene, 118 E. Jefferson St. in Morris (old movie theater), has started a new message series called “Freedom Road.” Do you have hurts, habits and hang-ups that you would like to be free from? Join Pastor Steve Cook at 9 a.m. Sunday mornings and learn how God can set you free. From 7 to 8 p.m. every Thursday night, the sanctuary is open for a silent time of prayer and worship.

The lights are dimmed, the Cross is lit and soft Christian music plays, giving you a peaceful setting to come before the Lord with your prayers, petitions and praises.

Mazon United Methodist Church 5K run planned for Saturday

The Mazon United Methodist seventh annual 5K run will be on Saturday, June 3. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. under the pavilion in Mazon City Park on Center Street in Mazon. Race-day registration is $35, cash or check only. The race starts at 9 a.m. on Seneca Street. There will be eight trophies and 72 medals awarded. Early registration for $30 is available at www.active.com.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church Vacation Bible School

Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 202 W. Jefferson St., Morris, will have vacation Bible school from 9 a.m. to noon June 5 to 9. Children from preschool through fifth grade are invited. This year’s theme is “Mighty Fortress: In Jesus, the Victory is Won.” At Mighty Fortress, children learn that God is their refuge and strength. Friends may fail them. They might not ace their test or make the team, but God promises to be their rock and their salvation – their fortress and sure defense. So raise your banner. In Jesus, the victory is won. At VBS, your child will make new friends, take part in fun activities, sing songs, make crafts, play games, eat snacks and much more.

Call the church at 815-942-1145 to register your child. There is no cost to attend.

Coal City Vacation Bible School begins June 19

Coal City Vacation Bible School will be June 19 to 23 at Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road, from 9 a.m. to noon each day. The theme is “Maker Fun Factory: Created by God Built for a Purpose.” It is going to be a fun week with music, games, Bible stories, snacks and other activities. Registration now is being accepted and parents are encouraged to register children early. All children who are entering preschool through fifth grade in the fall of 2017 are welcome. Individuals who are going into sixth grade or older are invited to serve as crew leaders to help the younger children. There is no registration fee for crew leaders. Adult helpers also will be needed.

Preschool is limited to 30 children. The cost for vacation Bible school is $20 a child until June 18. After June 18, the fee will be $30 a child. Registration forms are available at Coal City United Methodist Church. Forms also are available to be downloaded and printed from www.coalcityvbs.org.

All registration forms and payments should be returned to the church office of Coal City United Methodist Church, where you can pick up the Maker Fun Factory iron-on for your child. Donations of apple juice and painter’s tape are needed. A list of additional items needed also is available at the church. Monetary donations to help buy supplies also are accepted.

Email Suzanne Jackson or Marsha Vaughn at ccvbs@hotmail.com with questions or to volunteer.

Craft and vendor show scheduled for Sept. 9

Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road, is sponsoring a Craft/Vendor Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. Crafters and vendors still are needed. Tables/spaces are $10. Crafters/vendors will be asked to donate an item for drawings. Spaces in the show are limited, so register early. If you would like a space in the Craft/Vendor Show, call Judy Miller at 815-530-5933 or email jude3953@comcast.net. Deadline to register is Sept. 4.

Since the show will be in the church fellowship hall, weather will not be an issue. Admission for shoppers will be $1, which includes a door prize ticket.

There will be plenty of parking and several crafters and vendors with a wide variety of items to choose from. There will be door prize drawings and lunch will be available. Come out and do some early holiday shopping. All proceeds from this event will go the church building fund.

Music Suite 408 Retreats

• Summer Flute Retreat: June 18-24, First Congregational Church in Peru. Sponsored by Music Suite 408 and the Illinois Valley Flute Ensemble, all ages and ability levels (including adults) are welcome. The faculty include Gerald Carey, flute professor emeritus, Western Illinois University; Sue Gillio, Music Suite 408; Ellen Huntington, Loyola University; Darcie Fleming, Carolyn Nussbaum Music Company; Anne Badger, retreat accompanist, Ottawa/NYC. Tuition includes all classes, performances, a T-shirt and catered lunches. Applications and registration materials are available at Music Suite 408, 408 Fifth St., in Peru. Call Sue Gillio, coordinator, at 815-223-4408 for more information.

• Clarinet Camp: 9 a.m. to noon June 26-30 for middle school/junior high school students, Zion United Church of Christ in Peru. Sponsored by Music Suite 408; Emily Gallagher, instructor. Call 815-223-4408 for registration materials. Watch Music Suite 408 Facebook page for more details.

• Bluegrass/Folk Guitar Workshop: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 28. Featuring Italian guitarist Beppe Gambetta. Cost of $30 includes all materials and interactive workshop for guitar players. Jointly sponsored by NCI ARTworks and Music Suite 408; hosted at Music Suite 408, 408 Fifth St. in Peru. Early registration is encouraged by calling 815-223-4408.

• Beppe Gambetta in Concert: 7 p.m. June 29 at Zion United Church of Christ in Peru. Tickets are $12 for adults or $5 for students. Sponsored by Music Suite 408. Call 815-223-4408.

• Illinois Valley String Retreat: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 9-15 at the First Congregational Church of Peru. Commemorating the 150th birthday of Peru violinist Maud Powell. Sponsored by Music Suite 408. PreTwinkle/Twinkle Mini Session is from 9 a.m. to noon July 10-14. All ages and ability levels (including adults) are welcome.

Registration is strongly encouraged. Faculty include Lauren Canitia, PreTwinkle/Twinkle Mini Session, registered Suzuki educator; Matthew White, violin; Andrada Pteanc, violin/jazz; Delle Vercimak, cello. Tuition includes all materials, classes, a T-shirt and catered lunches (for all-day participants only). String educators may attend for free. For information or registration materials, call Music Suite 408 at 815-223-4408.