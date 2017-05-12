High school girls badminton: McHenry’s Khazanovska eliminated from state tournament

McHenry’s Veronika Khazanovska was eliminated on the first day of the IHSA state badminton tournament Friday after dropping her first two matches of the day at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Khazanovska fell, 21-14, 15-21, 21-9, to Oswego East's Annie Carmody in the opening round. She then lost, 21-13, 21-8, to Buffalo Grove's Emma Boyd in the first round of the consolation bracket.

Khazanovska, a senior, qualified for the state tournament Monday with a fourth-place finish at the Palatine Sectional.