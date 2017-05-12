November 28, 2023
News - McHenry County
News - McHenry CountyAlerts | Northwest HeraldBreaking | Northwest HeraldBusiness | Northwest HeraldCrime & Courts | Northwest HeraldCrime Brief | Northwest HeraldEducation | Northwest HeraldGirls Swimming | Northwest HeraldGovernment | Northwest HeraldLocal Editorials | Northwest HeraldMcHenry County Local NewsMcHenry County | Northwest HeraldNation & World | Northwest HeraldPolice Reports | Northwest HeraldSoftball | Northwest HeraldSports - McHenry CountyState | Northwest Herald
News - McHenry County

High school girls badminton: McHenry’s Khazanovska eliminated from state tournament

By Shaw Local News Network
McHenry Warriors logo

McHenry Warriors logo

McHenry’s Veronika Khazanovska was eliminated on the first day of the IHSA state badminton tournament Friday after dropping her first two matches of the day at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Khazanovska fell, 21-14, 15-21, 21-9, to Oswego East's Annie Carmody in the opening round. She then lost, 21-13, 21-8, to Buffalo Grove's Emma Boyd in the first round of the consolation bracket.

Khazanovska, a senior, qualified for the state tournament Monday with a fourth-place finish at the Palatine Sectional.

McHenry Preps
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois