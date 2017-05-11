Ogle County Planning & Zoning: May 18, 2017

Ogle County Planning and Zoning Administrator Michael Reibel reports that the following certificates were issued during the month of April, 2017.
Randy Ocken, Section 22, Lincoln Township, additon to machine shed
Brian Dewall, Section 8, Lincoln Township, grain bin
Brad & Tina Joesten, Section 19, Marion Township, residential accessory building
Steven Tobler, Section 32, White Rock Township, additon to residential building
Francis Drew, Section 26, Mt. Morris Township, remove detached garage
Tomo Buseski, Section 4, Byron Township, change in use- from attached garage to kitchen, dining room & living room and construct enclosed porch
Jared Patterson, Section 22, Rockvale Township, attached garage
Richard A. Seldal, Section 13, Grand Detour Township, restaurant
Joe Meyers, Section 20, White Rock Township, single-family dwelling
Bonte Construction, Darin & Lucy Miller, Section 4 & 33, Marion Township, residential accessory building
Tim Rogers, Section 9, Taylor Township, above ground pool with deck
Gregory Wills, Section 16, Rockvale Township, residential accessory building
Sean Adams Custom Carpentry, Inc, Bryan & Stacy Wills, Section 5, Pine Rock Township, single-family dwelling
Robert Groenwold, Section 10, Maryland Township, remove detached garage and construct residential accessory building
Crown Castle GT Company, LLC, Section 14, Dement Township, adding three (3) antenna and two (2) ground cabinets to existing cellular communications tower
Kevin Fahey, Section 2, Pine Creek Township, replace foundation of dwelling, construct dwelling addition, remove & replace roof trusses of accessory building and remove & replace open, unenclosed porch
Herbert & Marcell Haushahn, Section 5, Pine Rock Township, remove dwelling
Clifford Harmon, Section 11, Woosung Township, residential accessory building
Richard & Pam Gambrel, Section 10, Pine Rock Township, remove detached garage
Integrity Home Improvements, Philip & Karen Guske, Section 3, Byron Township, dwelling addition
Scott & Kari Aken, Section 19, Byron Township, above ground pool with deck
Jennifer Vagle, Section 9, White Rock Township, above ground pool
Crown Castle for AT&T, Section 20, Mt. Morris Township, add three (3) antenna and three (3) RRU’s to existing telecommunications tower
Outer Spaces, Ron & Candye Henry, Section 15, Rockvale Township, remove deck, construct deck and above ground pool with deck
Horizon View Farm, Section 27 & 28, Rockvale Township, horse arena- replaces arena destroyed by fire
Jeff Mernack, Section 19, Monroe Township, patio
Crown Castle for Sigfox, Section 2, Byron Township, add one (1) TMA and one (1) filter to existing telecommunications tower (co-location)
Clyde J Berndt, Section 33, Rockvale Township, deck
Cody Arnold, Section 19, Monroe Township, storage shed
David S. & Michelle S. Derosso, Section 11, Byron Township, storage building & lean to
Northridge Properties Dark Land Trust #1, Section 14, Grand Detour Township, in ground pool & patio
Wade Winekauf, Section 10, Grand Detour Township, addition to dwelling, 2nd story addition to dwelling, porch and deck
Beverly J. Kump, Section 35, Mt. Morris Township, shed
Kevin Blackburn, Section 8, Woosung Township, detached garage
Peter L. Holm, Section 6, Oregon-Nashua Township, remove/replace detached garage
Mastec Network Solutions for AT&T, Section 11, Woosung Township, add three (3) antenna and three (3) RRU’s to existing telecommunications tower