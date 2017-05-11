Ogle County Fines: May 18, 2017

The following individuals paid fines in the Ogle County Circuit Court.

The name, age, and address of the individual is listed along with the offense, the date the fine was paid, the date the offense occurred in parenthesis, and the amount of the fine.

Kathy L. Lentz, 42, Mt. Morris, failure to give right-of-way at an intersection, May 8, 2017 (Nov. 18, 2016) dismissed.

Dana L. Anderson, 61, Oregon, failure to yield at a private road/drive, May 8, 2017 (Nov. 20, 2016) dismissed.

Dana L. Anderson, 61, Oregon, improper traffic lane usage, May 8, 2017 (Nov. 20, 2016) dismissed.

Cecilia N. Peterson, 43, Davis Junction, driving 11-14 mph above limit, May 8, 2017 (Dec. 31, 2016) dismissed.

Dana L. Anderson, 61, Oregon, operating uninsured motor vehicle, May 8, 2017 (Nov. 20, 2016) $501.

Justin A. Larson, 24, Byron, registration expiration/1st & 2nd, My 8, 2017 (Feb. 20, 2017) $120.

Katherine S. Cholke, 58, Polo, driving 15-20 mph above limit, May 10, 2017 (April 7, 2017) $120.

Austin D. Lowtharp, 18, Stillman Valley, driving 15-20 mph above limit, May 10, 2017 (April 8, 2017) $120.

Billy Ray Windham, 39, Oregon, seat belt required (driver), May 10, 2017 (April 12, 2017) $60.

Holly A. Mead, 28, Mt. Morris, seat belt required (driver), May 8, 2017 (April 12, 2017) $60.

Diane M. Schiltz, 45, Mt. Morris, driving 15-20 mph above limit, May 10, 2017 (April 14, 2017) $170.

Robert R. Stremmel, 61, Stillman Valley, driving 15-20 mph above limit, May 8, 2017 (April 12, 2017) $120.

Zachary A. Thomas, 53, Byron, leaving the scene, May 10, 2017 (April 12, 2017) $606.

Robert D. Ennenga, 49, Polo, seat belt required (driver), May 11, 2017 (April 12, 2017) $60.

Debra K. Burkhart, 48, Leaf River, electronic communications device, May 8, 2017 (April 13, 2017) $120.

Austin B. Glendenning, 23, Byron, seat belt required (driver), May 9, 2017 (April 17, 2017) $120.

Leo E. Hatheway, 48, Polo, incorrect carry/display license/permit, May 10, 2017 (April 21, 2017) dismissed.

Robert P. Besonen, 56, Byron, driving 15-20 mph above limit, May 10, 2017 (April 21, 2017) $120.

Conley D. Kessler, 20, Mt. Morris, improper turn signal, May 8, 2017 (April 24, 2017) $180.

Gregory P. Weber, 57, Creston, driving 21-25 mph above limit, May 8, 2017 (April 24, 2017) $140.

Steven C. Bontjes, 52, Byron, driving 15-20 mph above limit, May 8, 2017 (April 22, 2017) $140.

Rita L. Reader, 74, Byron, failure to reduce speed, May 8, 2017 (May 1, 2017) $120.

Jamie L. Luchsinger, 37, Davis Junction, electronic communication device, May 10, 2017 (May 2, 2017) $120.

Berniece E. Brace, 86, driving 21-25 mph above limit, May 9, 2017 (May 1, 2017) $170.

Nicole J. Mason, 20, Byron, driving 15-20 mph above limit, May 9, 2017 (May 5, 2017) $120.

Theresa R. Rucker, 49, Leaf River, driving 15-20 mph above limit, May 9, 2017 (May 5, 2017) $120.

Albert M. Giannini, 36, electronic communication device, May 9, 2017 (April 24, 2017) $120.

Billy Ray Windham, 39, Oregon, possession of cannabis 10 grams or less, May 10, 2017 (April 12, 2017) $120.