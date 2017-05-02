High school football: Cary-Grove’s Tyler Pennington commits to Arkansas as preferred walk-on

All Tyler Pennington wanted was a chance to prove himself at the highest level of college football.

When it became apparent that the Cary-Grove senior was not going to receive an athletic scholarship offer from an FBS school, he sought coaches who would take him as a preferred walk-on.

Pennington, the Trojans’ career rushing leader and a four-year varsity starter, decided Monday night he will attend Arkansas, figuring Southeastern Conference football is as good as it gets.

C-G assistant coach Matt Ruhland was teammates with Arkansas coach Bret Bielema at Iowa and reached out to him this winter about Pennington. Bielema extended the walk-on offer to Pennington after he visited the Fayetteville school in late March.

“All I asked for was an opportunity, because I feel once I get anywhere I go I’m going to be able to prove myself and show people what I can do,” Pennington said. “What better place to do it than the SEC West?”

Pennington finished his career with 5,161 rushing yards (15th on the IHSA career list) and 84 touchdowns. He started at fullback for four seasons and at linebacker for three. At 5-foot-10, 220 pounds, Razorbacks coaches likely will look at him as a linebacker.

The issue with Pennington’s recruitment was his height; most college coaches considered him too short. Pennington, the 2016 Northwest Herald Male Athlete of the Year, remained undeterred that he can make it at the highest level. He could have had scholarship offers from lower levels and also had a walk-on offer at FCS Illinois State.

“I felt I owed it to myself because if I took a shot at a lower level and had a lot of success, I always felt I’d be wondering, ‘What if?’ ” Pennington said. “To take a chance at the highest level, at least now I know. I really think I can make it and have a lot of success there. I’m very excited.”

Pennington thanked Ruhland for contacting Bielema on his behalf.

“It was everything,” Pennington said. “I wouldn’t have had any chance if it wasn’t for coach Ruhland. I can’t thank him enough.”

Ruhland had two sons play with Pennington and was thrilled to help him in any way. Ruhland contacted Bielema a few months ago and sent him a link to Pennington’s videos. Bielema then invited the Penningtons to visit the campus and meet the coaches.

As a preferred walk-on, Pennington will have a spot, but not an athletic scholarship. Some preferred walk-ons wind up earning scholarships if they contribute enough as their careers progress. Pennington will receive academic scholarship money close to $10,000.

“Tyler’s an easy kid to help because he’s such a great kid,” Ruhland said. “He kind of sells himself with his work ethic and his ability in the classroom and on the field. I think (as a walk-on) you have to go down there knowing you’re going to spend the next four or five years paying for your school and work your butt off and see what happens. That’s exactly what [Pennington] has on his mind.”

Pennington was a three-time Northwest Herald All-Area first-team selection. His teams were 10-4 in the playoffs, with one Class 7A state runner-up finish and another semifinal appearance.

Trojans coach Brad Seaburg talked with Pennington and his family about finding his best option financially and where he could fit athletically.

“If there’s a guy who has the determination to do it, it’s him,” Seaburg said. “He’s got the mental toughness. He’s got the physical toughness. That’s what it’s going to take. I know how he was at Cary-Grove and in this area; he has all the tools to do it. You’re talking about some of the best football players and athletes in the whole country, and arguably the world. Some high, high level football down there. That’s what he’s signing up for.”

Pennington said the Arkansas coaches are looking at him as a linebacker, but he hopes to give them some flexibility as a fullback or longsnapper. He is willing to get on the field in any way possible.

“I just can’t wait,” Pennington said. “I’m so excited.”