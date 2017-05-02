High school boys volleyball: Huntley falls to Harlem, puts on show in first home match

Huntley junior Charlie Johnson celebrates a point Monday, May 1, 2017, during a home match against Harlem. Huntley lost in three sets. (Kayla Wolf for Shaw Local News Network)

HUNTLEY – Players and coaches on the Huntley boys volleyball bench jumped out of their seats in excitement after senior middle blocker Luke Mahnke put away the deciding point in the second set against Harlem.

It was also a jump of relief.

Huntley held a nine-point advantage against Harlem after dropping the first set, only to see it shrink to two before Mahnke placed a kill perfectly in the front at the direction of coach Gerry Marchand.

“We tried to keep the water coming,” Mahnke said about surviving the second set and going to a third. “Other than that, we just have to go out, hope we don’t fall over, and hope we don’t get too tired.”

Huntley played close with Harlem throughout the third set, but the Huskies came away with a 25-20, 23-25, 25-20 nonconference victory Monday. The Red Raiders were hosting their first home match of the season since becoming an official IHSA team this spring.

“It was nice and loud with all our of fans that came out and were cheering us on,” Marchand said. “I think it helped us a lot hanging in there in that second game. I knew we were going to win, but the guys were starting to freak out. Every point was a big deal.”

“I told [Mahnke], if they’re going to come over and double or triple block you, just put it in the corner. I pointed it to him, and he did on game point. I told him, that’s your spot. Go there.”

Mahnke led the Raiders with 15 kills, while senior outside hitter John Galason had 10. Senior libero Daniel Amin led the team defensively in digs, while senior setter Juan Collazo ran the offense and led the team in assists.

Mahnke, as with the majority of the 12-player varsity team, is playing volleyball for the first time.

“It’s sweet. I wish I would have played last year,” said Mahnke, who suffered an ACL injury last year, preventing him from playing. “We’re trying to get something started here, and hopefully it gets better as the years go on.

“We don’t have as many players as we want coming out, but hopefully Marchand can get some more and we can be more competitive in a few years. ... I played basketball, too, and we didn’t get nearly as many fans as we got today for volleyball. Maybe we’ll draw some more crowds.”

Huntley has only two wins this season, but Marchand said he has seen steady growth.

Harlem beat the Raiders, 25-23, 25-19, two weeks ago, and Huskies coach Lani Mitchell came up to Marchand after the match Monday to say she saw a lot of improvement from the Raiders, too.

Huntley is unable to have full scrimmages at practice because of low numbers.

"These conditions are the only times we get to play full scrimmages," Marchand said. "If we could scrimmage at practice, I think we would have been a little more ready for something like this, and we could have won."

"Losing the first game has been a problem for us all year. To come back and win the second game, it was good effort. ... You can see, these guys are exhausted. They never played this much volleyball in their lives."

The Raiders never led in the third set but didn't trail by more than five. Huntley was down, 20-18, before the Huskies went on a 5-2 run to end the match.

Harlem was led by 6-foot-5 right-side hitter Anthony Galindo, who had a team-high 14 kills.

"Our passing has gotten a lot better, and we've learned how to communicate a lot more now," Amin said. "I was actually surprised how many people showed up. They were loud too, so it helped.

"Our goal is just to build up the freshmen, sophomores and juniors so they can keep it going."

UNSUNG HERO

Daniel Amin

Huntley, sr., L

Amin was the leader defensively for the Red Raiders, keeping numerous plays alive for his team. Amin tried for a kick dig in the third set but wasn't able to reach it fully on the back line.

THE NUMBER

15: Kills for Huntley senior middle blocker Luke Mahnke

AND ANOTHER THING ...

Amin was knocked down by a big kill from Harlem 6-foot-5 right-side hitter Anthony Galindo, taking the ball directly off his chest. Amin didn’t miss any time despite the big hit but was jeered slightly by some of his teammates in good fun.