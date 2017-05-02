Ex-Oswego QB settles in at Florida Atlantic

Steven Frank was as surprised as anybody.

Like others around Florida Atlantic’s football program, Frank – a former star quarterback at Oswego – heard the chatter about their potential new coach.

It still was hard to fathom.

Florida Atlantic, a team coming off three straight 3-9 seasons in the Conference USA, opened eyes in the college football world in December when it hired Lane Kiffin as its new head coach.

Kiffin, a former NFL head coach with the Oakland Raiders who spent the last three seasons as offensive coordinator at Alabama, was quite a high-profile hire for a Florida Atlantic football program that’s only been in existence since 2001.

“I definitely knew his background and knew who he was,” Frank said. “When we got him it was kind of a shock that we actually landed him. I didn’t know how we did it.”

Frank and the Florida Atlantic football program have their feet on the ground now. He just took his first collegiate snaps at Florida Atlantic’s spring game April 22.

Frank, who redshirted last season, got in during the first four series. He was 4-for-10 for 14 yards and a touchdown.

It may have not been a game that counted, but the atmosphere said otherwise.

With the excitement surrounding Kiffin’s arrival, Frank said the spring game drew close to 5,000 fans.

“I was really nervous, but it went well,” Frank said. “You’re playing football, basically, and there are a lot of people there that want to see you do well.”

Frank is back home in Oswego until May 15, when he returns to Florida for summer workouts.

In high school at Oswego Frank threw for 5,159 yards and 68 touchdowns. His senior year, he led the Panthers to the Class 8A quarterfinals.

He chose Florida Atlantic, in Boca Raton an hour north of Miami, over Northern Illinois.

Frank’s redshirt year was hardly unproductive.

He traveled to every game, and relayed in signals from the sidelines. He sat in on film room study and quarterbacks meetings.

“I learned a lot more than if I would have just played,” Frank said. “I got to learn the speed of the game, learned defenses, learned coverages, what are check plays. It was beneficial for me. I wasn’t just sitting around waiting.”

He’ll now learn from a coach who brings quite a bit of star power to his fourth head coaching stop. Kiffin previously coached for two seasons with the NFL’s Raiders, and for a year at Tennessee. He was fired during his fourth season at USC.

“We didn’t really know what to expect, but he was calm and cool, observed practice,” Frank said. “It’s great with the whole staff he’s brought. A lot of them have come from SEC schools. The system is not a huge change.”

Frank likely won’t see too much of the field this fall.

Florida Atlantic returns its incumbent quarterback, Jason Driskel. The Owls also added a transfer, De’Andre Johnson, who previously was at Florida State.

Frank is OK with waiting his turn.

“I really would like to be on the field, but we’ll see,” Frank said. “I know we have some great guys here. If anything I want to keep learning and progressing. I’m going to get on the field at some point.”