Grundy Area church bulletins: April 27, 2017

Assumption Catholic Church spring luncheon planned May 9

The Marthas and Stewardship Committee from Assumption Catholic Church in Coal City is hosting a spring luncheon May 9 at the Berst Center, 180 S. Kankakee St. in Coal City.

Tickets are $8 a person, and children ages 5 and younger can attend for free.

Tickets will be sold at the door the day of the luncheon and carryouts will be available. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Living Water Church of the Nazarene to begin ‘Freedom Road’

Living Water Church of the Nazarene, 118 E. Jefferson St. in Morris (old movie theater), has started a new message series titled “Freedom Road.”

Do you have hurts, habits and hang-ups that you would like to be free from?

Join Pastor Steve Cook on 9 a.m. Sunday mornings and learn how God can set you free. May 4, a Thursday, is National Day of Prayer.

Come visit the Grundy County Courthouse lawn at noon (or Living Water Church if raining) to offer up prayers for our land, our people and to our God.

From 7 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, the sanctuary is open for a time of prayer and worship.

The lights are dimmed, the cross is lit and soft Christian music plays to give visitors a peaceful setting to come before the Lord with prayers, petitions and praises.

Mazon United Methodist Women mother-daughter tea party

The Mazon United Methodist Women are hosting an old-fashioned Mother-Daughter Tea Party at 1 p.m. May 13 at the Mazon United Methodist Church, 509 Seventh Ave. in Mazon. They will serve a variety of teas, lemonade and dainty treats. There will be games and prizes, as well. There is no charge, but donations are appreciated.

For information, contact Pastor Karen by emailing mazonmethodist@aol.com, message her on Facebook or call/text her at 815-483-9343.

Mazon United Methodist schedules 5K run

The Mazon United Methodist seventh annual 5K run will be on June 3.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. under the pavilion in Mazon City Park on Center Street.

Race-day registration is $35, cash or check only. The race starts at 9 a.m. on Seneca Street. There will be eight trophies and 72 medals awarded. Advance registration is available at www.active.com for $30.

Entry by May 15 guarantees you a T-shirt in your selected size. Paper entry forms also are available from Pastor Karen. Email her at mazonmethodist@aol.com, message her on Facebook or call/text 815-483-9343. Be sure to visit the MazonUMC5K Facebook page, as well, where you can see up-to-date information and photos from previous events.

– Morris Herald-News