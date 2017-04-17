Genoa woman charged with aggravated DUI

SYCAMORE – A 53-year-old Genoa woman who prosecutors say drove drunk and then let a teenager in the car drive without a license Sunday was released Monday on her own recognizance.

According to court records, Genoa Police responded at 10:30 p.m. to a report of a black 1994 Jeep swerving on state Route 23 near Derby Line Road.

Police said Traci Carlson, of the 100 block of Prairie Street, eventually parked in a parking lot, then swapped seats with a 15-year-old girl in the car who did not have a license.

The caller said the erratic driving continued, and police stopped the vehicle and arrested Carlson in the 700 block of Pat Court. A Breathalyzer test administered at the scene showed Carlson had a blood-alcohol content of 0.163 percent, more than twice the legal limit, court records show.

“She talked me into driving,” Carlson said in court Monday.

If convicted of the most serious offense, aggravated driving under the influence, she could face three to seven years in prison. In September 2015, Carlson was sentenced to public service, court supervision and ordered to be treated for alcoholism after a DUI, court records show.

Carlson is not allowed to drink alcohol as a condition of her bail. She’ll wear a device to monitor her blood-alcohol content.

Her recognizance bond was set at $5,000, and her next court date is 9 a.m. June 9.