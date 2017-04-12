Grundy County area church bulletins: April 21, 2017

First Baptist Church Craft and Vendor Show

The First Baptist Church, 1650 W. Rte. 6 in Morris, will host a craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be more than 30 crafters and vendors featuring a variety of products. Hand-crafted items, clothing, jewelry, lavender products, soaps, greeting cards, pens, woodworking, home decor , jams, jellies, dips, cake pops, and baked goods will be available. Vendors include Agnes & Dora, do Terra, Initial Outfitters, LipSense, LuLaRoe, Mary Kay, Norwex, Pampered Chef, Paparazzi, Perfectly Posh, Pink Zebra, Real Time Pain Relief, Scentsy, Stampin’ Up, Thirty-One, Tupperware, Usborne Books, and Young Living. A raffle will also be held to benefit the American Brain Tumor Association. Questions may be directed to the church, 815-942-0812.

Mazon United Methodist Women Tea Party

The Mazon United Methodist Women are hosting an old-fashioned Mother/Daughter Tea Party at 1 PM on May 13 at the Mazon United Methodist Church, 509 7th Ave. in Mazon. They will serve a variety of teas, lemonade and dainty treats.

There will be games and prizes as well. There is no charge, but donations are appreciated. For more information, contact Pastor Karen by emailing mazonmethodist@aol.com, message her on Facebook, or call/text her at 815-483-9343.

Mazon United Methodist 5K run

The Mazon United Methodist 7th Annual 5K run will be on June 3. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. under the pavilion in Mazon City Park on Center St. Race day registration is $35, cash or check only. The race starts at 9 a.m. on Seneca St. There will be eight trophies and 72 medals awarded. Pre-registration is available at www.active.com for $30.

Entry by May 15 guarantees you a T-shirt in your selected size. Paper entry forms are also available from Pastor Karen. Email her at mazonmethodist@aol.com, message her on Facebook, or call/text 815-483-9343. Be sure to visit the MazonUMC5K Facebook page as well, where you can see up to date information and lots of photos from previous events.

Morris Methodist Church Rummage Sale

The First United Methodist Church of Morris, 118 W. Jackson Street will have its Annual Spring Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 and again from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 27. All proceeds will go to the church's mission project..

West Lisbon Church 2017 Missions Banquet

At 6 p.m. on Saturday, West Lisbon Church will hold its 2017 Missions Banquet. During the summer of 2017, the REACH team is headed to serve in Crossville, TN, and the Destination: Spain team will travel to Barcelona. At the banquet, both teams plan to inspire and inform you about their missions. Dinner and beverages will be provided. A love offering will be collected to support the team members. RSVP to Laura Smith at West Lisbon Church, (815) 736–6331 or email office@westlisbon.com. RSVPs can also be sent via US Mail to West Lisbon Church, 14381 Joliet Rd., Newark, IL 60541. For more information, visit http://westlisbon.com .