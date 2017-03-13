Joliet City Council candidate forums coming up

JOLIET – Two forums for the crowded Joliet City Council race will be held Wednesday and March 23.

The forum Wednesday is sponsored by a group of neighborhood associations and is free to the public.

The forum March 23 is part of a monthly luncheon held by the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and there is a $35 charge for chamber members and a $45 charge for nonmembers.

Both are at the Jacob Henry Mansion ballroom, 15 S. Richards St.

Fifteen candidates are running for the three at-large council positions. At-large council members are elected citywide. The council also has five district positions elected only by residents in those districts.

The Wednesday forum at 6:30 p.m. has been organized by five associations from the Cathedral, Cunningham, Reedwood, St. John’s and St. Pat’s neighborhoods.

All Joliet residents are encouraged to attend, said Quinn Adamowski, president of the Cathedral Area Preservation Association.

Adamowski said questions at the forum will “focus on issues that as neighborhood associations we all share.”

The candidates also have been asked to fill out questionnaires on certain citywide issues that will be distributed at the forum.

As of late last week, Adamowski said 14 of the 15 candidates have confirmed that they will attend.

For more information, email Adamowski at quinnadamowski@gmail.com.

The March 23 forum is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Each candidate will be given two minutes to speak about themselves and why they are running.

The Joliet Chamber luncheon is open to the public. Those interested are asked to make reservations by calling the chamber at 815-727-5371 or by registering online at www.jolietchamber.com. For information, contact the chamber.

---

IF YOU GO

