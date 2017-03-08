5 vie for 3 Granville trustee seats

Robert J. “Bob” Fescenmeyer

Position for which you are running: Village trustee.

Town of residence: Granville.

Where you work now: Currently retired.

Age: 67.

Education: Bachelor of science degree, health sciences, George Washington University, Washington, D.C.

Experience: Twice appointed to village board to fill empty seats at the request of the village president; retired Navy Chief Petty Officer

What are your Top 3 goals, if you are elected:

1. I believe the most important is to find the funds necessary to fix the infrastructure and roads of the village. They've been in (disrepair) for a lot of years and are breaking down badly. Case in point, McCoy Street badly needs repaving.

2. Attempt to have more members of the village attend the meetings, so they understand what is happening in their village. They, the board, need the input of the villagers.

3. We have a city that borders our village, but there seems to be animosity between the two, The village of Granville and Mark. We need to become friends and work together on the problems we both have.

In what ways will you be fiscally responsible to taxpayers: We have a problem here in Illinois in that there are less than adequate funds available for all the projects the village needs. We, the village trustees, must insure we spend the taxpayers’ money responsibly and try to get the most out of the bucks available.

What changes will you make if you are elected: Must enthuse the residents to start showing up for village meetings. They need the input of the residents to address the problems of the village correctly.

Why should voters cast their ballots for you: The voters should understand I have been taught to be trustworthy my whole life. While in the Navy I learned that the people are the most important thing in everything I do. Also, I will work hard trying to improve the infrastructure of the village.

What kind of promises will you make and keep to the citizens: I do not believe in making promises to the voters because there are five other trustees I must work with, and they have their own ideas. Rather I will work diligently to care for the village and taxpayers to the best of my ability.

Shelby Osborne

Position for which you are running: Village trustee.

Town of residence: Granville.

Where you work now: Preschool teacher at Zearing Child Enrichment Center.

Age: 23.

Education: Graduate of PCHS, associate's degree in early childhood education from IVCC.

Experience: Through my college education I gained experience and knowledge in community involvement and business management. During high school I was a part of the Illinois High School Rodeo Association and gained experience in public speaking, leadership and working as a team. I have work experience as a manager in a customer service department, have worked as a CNA at our local hospitals, and am now teaching. Through my work experience I have effectively worked with people of all ages and backgrounds and have also had the opportunity to take on leadership roles.

What are your Top 3 goals, if you are elected:

1. To work with the village board and community to improve the roads in Granville.

2. To work towards making our city more attractive and appealing than it already is. I believe we have a wonderful community, and I'd like that to be obvious in all aspects of our town.

3. To get more young adults involved in their community. I want everyone in our village, including all age groups, to feel as if they are aware of what is going on in their own town and feel welcomed to participate in all aspects of our community. Everyone should be informed as to where their tax dollars are going and why. With that, every citizen should feel as if they have a voice in regards to where their tax dollars are being spent.

In what ways will you be fiscally responsible to taxpayers: I'll do my best to prioritize where taxpayers' money goes. I'll try to hear the people’s comments and concerns and address those first and foremost and will work with the board to stay within budget.

What changes will you make if you are elected: Until I'm more familiar with specific subjects that may need changes, there's nothing in particular I'd like to address. One change I want to make is bringing a new set of eyes, ears and a new voice with a new perspective to the village board.

Why should voters cast their ballots for you: I'm young, ambitious, and I care about our community. I want to invest myself and my time into our community, so it can be the best it can. I'm fully aware the decisions we make will affect ourselves individually, our neighbors, our children, and the future of our village. I'll be walking into the village board unbiased with a fresh set of opinions. I want to be a voice for the people of Granville and to do my part to serve my community.

What kind of promises will you make and keep to the citizens: To listen, to be available, to be honest and to hear the citizens' concerns and what matters to them. I promise to always put their interests first.

Jeff Greathouse

Position for which you are running: Village trustee.

Town of residence: Granville.

Where you work now: Helmer-Shields Funeral Home in Granville since 1980 and A&B Autobody Supply in Peru since 1992.

Age: 52.

Education: Graduate of PCHS and studied auto mechanics at IVCC.

Experience: Served as trustee and president of the Putnam County Conservation District, was a member of the Granville Fire Department and served as secretary/treasurer for 12 years. Served as a seasonal employee of the village of Granville during winter season plowing streets and alleys for many years.

What are your Top 3 goals, if you are elected:

1. To keep an open communication and mind between the taxpayers/citizens and the village board. This is my top priority if elected. Also to be available for any concerns or questions the citizens of Granville bring to the village board's attention.

2. Make sure taxpayers'/citizens' money is spent beneficially to the needs and not wants of the village and its taxpayers/citizens.

3. Make sure employees and board members are held accountable for their jobs and positions. Also make sure if it's not a job the village is able to do on its own, that unless it's an emergency, that the project goes out for bids.

In what ways will you be fiscally responsible to taxpayers: I will be fiscally responsible to taxpayers by making sure the citizens'/taxpayers' money is spent wisely by needs and not wants. We need to not overspend.

What changes will you make if you are elected: I have no changes planned. I'd just like to be able to help better each village department.

Why should voters cast their ballots for you: As a lifelong Granville resident I've seen a lot of changes in our village, some good and some bad, good times and bad. I think we need changes in the board for new ideas and future plans and goals. I'll make decisions on topics based on facts, not by whose idea it was or who is involved.

What kind of promises will you make and keep to the citizens: I'll be available by phone or in person for all concerns or questions. I will not be a trustee who agrees with decisions I don't think are in the best interest of the taxpayers/citizens and the village. I'd also like to see the village keep moving in a positive direction and welcome any new or expanded existing businesses while maintaining a balanced village checkbook.

Tina (Bergen) Dolder

Position for which you are running: Village trustee.

Town of residence: Granville.

Age: 37.

Education: Graduate of PCHS, associate's of science degree from IVCC.

Experience: I've served on the Granville Village Board as a trustee for the past four years. I'm a member of the Putnam County Rotary Club, CPASA, and I coach summer softball.

What are your Top 3 goals, if you are elected:

1. Many of the businesses in our village are located on McCoy Street, and the board has worked with our engineer to develop a plan to improve it. I'll continue to work with the board to explore grant opportunities, and when we're able to receive grant money, I'll make it a goal to proceed. Part of this goal is to also make sure we work with our local businesses to ensure there are minimal disruptions.

2. Our youth are important to me because they're our future. I think it's important to continue to improve our parks, so they have a safe and enjoyable place to play and are a place for families to enjoy. I'll continue to work with different organizations to bring youth activities to our village to help our youth stay active.

3. One of the most important goals as a trustee is to be available to the citizens you serve. I promise to always be someone you can discuss your questions and concerns about our village with, and I'll always do whatever I can to address them. Also, I encourage all of our residents to come to the village board meetings and hold us accountable.

In what ways will you be fiscally responsible to taxpayers: I'll take a more active role in looking over bills and will ask the hard questions when necessary. Being from a small community, we always have to find ways to stretch our tax dollars as far as possible and still be able to offer the services our citizens need and deserve.

What changes will you make if you are elected: I'll continue to work hard for the citizens of Granville.

Why should voters vote for you: I think it's important for people to vote for someone who works hard and cares about the people they serve, and I do. An example of this is for the past two years I've chaired the police committee. One of the goals I had was to find a way to offer our police officers a competitive wage. For years we've invested money in training new officers only to see them move on to other agencies that could offer a higher wage. Now we're able to offer a competitive wage which should give our officers an incentive to stay.

What promises will you make and keep to the citizens: To always be accessible to the citizens I serve. I'll always be someone who will listen to their concerns and questions about our village and do what I can to help. I promise to remain an active member of the board and to ask the hard questions when it's necessary.

Robert “Bob” Bruch

Position for which you are running: Village trustee.

Town of residence: Granville.

Where you work now: McNabb Telephone Co.

Age: 34.

Education: Graduate of L-P Township High School.

Experience: I have none but willing to learn.

What are your Top 3 goals, if you are elected:

1. Work on improving the current infrastructure.

2. Entice new business to our village.

3. Work responsibly to adopt a budget to keep the property tax low as possible.

In what ways will you be fiscally responsible to taxpayers: As a taxpayer also, it only makes sense that the decisions I make will be good for all taxpayers, including myself.

What changes will you make if you are elected: I see no immediate changes necessary at this time.

Why should voters cast their ballots for you: I’m approachable and on the job 24/7.

What kind of promises will you make and keep to the citizens: I will give my all.