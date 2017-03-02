Tin Roof in Joliet opens its doors one Sunday a month for The 815 youth performers

JOLIET – They’re only 6, but twin brothers Charlie and Jake Long are comfortable in front of a microphone before a crowd.

Both boys have performed as part of The 815 – known until recently as Kidz Jam – a monthly, volunteer-run performance opportunity for musical artists ages 5 through 18.

Charlie had already participated in musical theater and played piano at Plainfield United Methodist Church, so when another church member, Sophia Hiatt of Plainfield, invited Charlie to The 815 last fall, Charlie was in.

“You get to perform in front of everyone,” Charlie said, “and it makes me happy when they clap.”

Jake, who has less performance experience, did play drums at The 815 last December.

His mother, Holli Long, added, “And mom and dad can sit and have a glass of wine and dinner, so it’s good for all of us.”

Monica Minogue of Lockport, who runs musical theater programs for children, founded Kidz Jam in September 2013 to increase performance opportunities for kids.

The goal, Minogue said, is to teach performance etiquette and support for other kids who also sing and play musical instruments, while challenging them to improve their skills. This is not karaoke.

“It’s all live and that’s what makes it unique,” Minogue said.

Minogue said performers requiring accompaniment must register by the first of the month. That gives coordinators time to arrange youth musicians and chord charts. Those not requiring accompaniment must RSVP by the 15th of the month, but Minogue encourages early registration.

“Many times the spots are filled up and we end up with a waiting list,” she said.

Sometimes Minogue will add a theme – such as 1950s music – but performers are free to sing or play what they wish. However, participants must remain until the end, when they will perform a group finale. Most performers hail from the Joliet area, but this, too, is not a requirement.

“We’ve got a regular performer who comes all the way from Oak Lawn once a month,” Minogue said.

Until last fall, when The 815 moved to the Tin Roof in Joliet, performances were held at William Alexander Wine & Music Studio in Lockport. The time had come, Minogue said, to try a new venue.

Ordinarily, the Tin Roof is closed on Sundays, but it opens to the public on days The 815 performs – typically the last Sunday of the month, with some exceptions, Minogue said.

Participants seem happy with the new location and Tin Roof staff are very supportive, Minogue said.

“It’s a very family friendly atmosphere,” Minogue said. “The acoustics are great and the food is amazing.”

Hiatt, 15, joined The 815 a year ago because she wanted to perform songs she had written.

“I would like to do singing and performing as my career, so whenever I get the chance to do something like this, I like to get out,” Sophia said.

Sophia’s mother, Kim Hiatt, of Plainfield, said The 815 is a great open mic experience for kids.

“Her musical talents have grown,” Kim said. “She’s added guitar now.”

Laine Wilhelmi, 11, a vocalist, has participated for two years and likes to sing anything upbeat.

She likes the reciprocity of the event, that participants are both entertainers and members of the audience.

“I think it’s one of the most fun things to do,” Laine said.

Laine’s mother, Michelle Wilhelmi, of Joliet, said watching the other performers helps Laine set goals. It also boosts her self-esteem.

“They’re nervous at first,” Michelle said of newcomers, “but then they’re excited to get up and perform.”

Heather and Caleb King of the Christian rock band Daniel’s Window began helping Minogue coordinate The 815 about two years ago. Heather said she learned about The 815 from one of her piano students who attended.

Like Minogue, Heather liked the additional performance opportunity for students and began overseeing the arranging of the music and chord sheets. Caleb emcees the event, Heather said.

Even though The 815 often has a waiting list, Heather said new performers are always welcome.

“Even if you’ve never sung before,” Heather said.

Furthermore, participating in The 815 spurs other opportunities. Heather said members of The 815 will perform in April’s Easter Seals telethon and at Lockport’s Old Canal Days in June.

---

KNOW MORE

WHAT: The 815

WHEN: 3 to 5 p.m. March 19. Performers must arrive by 2:45 p.m.

WHERE: Tin Roof, 158 N. Chicago St., Joliet

INFORMATION AND RSVP: mminogue2@comcast.net or 815 Music on Facebook