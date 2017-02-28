Football: College offers ringing off the hook for Oswego DT Shannon

Noah Shannon’s first college call was a missed call.

When Iowa came to visit the Oswego junior last fall, he was home sick with the strep throat.

“My mom wanted me to stay home. They were thinking about offering me, but the coach said they didn’t want to take my mind off our playoff game,” Shannon said. “They came back a few weeks later.”

No worries. Shannon’s college prospects are indeed quite healthy now. The parade of coaches to his doorstep don’t seem to be stopping anytime soon, either.

Shannon, a standout defensive tackle, is up to 14 Division I offers, and seems in no hurry to make a decision.

“It’s not stressful, but a lot to think about,” Shannon said. “The decision is not just about football and the next three to four years, but technically the next 40 years and how you’re going to make your living. Football has to go away some time.”

Shannon, up near 300 pounds after playing around 280 last fall, had 56 tackles as a junior for Oswego, 11 for loss and 3.5 sacks to anchor a Panthers’ defense that allowed just 10.1 points per game.

Iowa was the first school to offer Shannon, in November, and fellow Big Ten schools Indiana and Minnesota have since joined the list. So have Kansas State and Iowa State from the Big 12. Missouri from the SEC and ACC schools Duke and Virginia all offered Shannon last week.

It’s easy to see why.

Possessing a tremendous motor for his size, Shannon is the 19th-rated recruit in his class in Illinois and 57th-rated defensive tackle nationally according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

“There hasn’t been a lot of selling to do – the tape speaks for itself,” Oswego coach Brian Cooney said. “They are impressed with how disruptive he is between the tackles and one of the main things is his willingness to tackle the ball at any spot on the field. A lot of kids have the ability; he has that extra gear, that want to.”

Shannon, who plans to major in business, has a busy spring ahead.

He just visited Indiana and Michigan State last weekend, and is going to Iowa Sunday. He plans to visit Illinois next week, and wants to get up to Minnesota soon. Shannon’s also planning on attending Iowa State’s spring game April 8 and Texas’ April 15.

Shannon expects to trim down his list by the summer, but doesn’t have a further timetable.

“I’ve told all the coaches, I want to go to a place that has that home feeling where everybody is there for you,” Shannon said. “Second is the academics. Third is the coaching staff.”

Shannon, who has a 3.6 GPA this semester, seems to have his mind in the right place.

“I try to stay leveled and humbled,” Shannon said. “I talk to my grandpa a lot about things, I feel he listens to me and I’m comfortable talking to him. I keep a lot of things to myself.”

Meanwhile Shannon is intent on working on his speed. He trains three days a week at Acceleration Sports Performance in Naperville.

“Me personally, I want to get faster,” Shannon said. “I watch film every day and there are a couple plays where I’ll be chasing the running back down and I see him go past me. I know I can make that play, I just need to get a little faster.”