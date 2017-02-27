NFL: Former Crystal Lake South standout Fahn Cooper signs with Indianapolis Colts

Fahn Cooper, a 2011 Crystal Lake South graduate, signed an NFL contract with the Indianapolis Colts on Monday.

The former Mississippi offensive tackle was a fifth-round draft pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He spent the entire season with the 49ers, although he was placed on the practice squad’s injured list on Nov. 15.

Cooper (6-foot-5, 303 pounds) was part of a huge offensive line at South that helped the Gators to a combined record of 21-3 in the 2010 and 2011 seasons. The Gators won and shared a Fox Valley Conference Valley Division title in those seasons.

Cooper started his college career at Bowling Green in 2011. He transferred to DuPage Valley College, a two-year school, for one season, then finished with Mississippi, which became an NCAA power.

At Ole Miss, Cooper was teammates with three first-round draft picks: Robert Nkemdiche, Laremy Tunsil and Laquon Treadwell. Cooper started, mostly at right tackle, for his two years with the Rebels.