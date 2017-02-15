April 04, 2024
Wauconda Business & Community Expo coming up Saturday

By Shaw Local News Network

WAUCONDA – The Wauconda Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Business & Community Expo on Saturday.

The free event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wauconda High School. The expo is open to the public.

Organizers said the expo is a family-oriented showcase that features local business exhibitors as well as a craft show, career fair, food vendors and family entertainment including a reptile show, martial arts demonstrations, a police dog, magicians and musical acts. More than 50 business vendors are expected.

There also will be a raffles a Military Fair and a blood drive sponsored by Heartland Blood Centers. The blood drive will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There also will be a live broadcast from 95 WIIL Rock.

A Health and Fitness Fair will feature free flu shots, free blood pressure and glucose testing and a free raffle every hour for a Wauconda Park District fitness pass. The Island Lake Post Office will also conduct passport registration.

