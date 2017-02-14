Woman pleads guilty in Bolingbrook slaying

JOLIET – A Bolingbrook woman last week pleaded guilty to the 2015 murder of her husband.

Michele A. Evans, 52, faces four to 20 years in prison when she is sentenced in May by Judge Dave Carlson. Evans made a "blind plea" to one count of second-degree murder in exchange for first-degree murder charges being dropped.

Evans has no prior criminal record and could receive probation. She has been out on bond since a month after her husband’s slaying.

According to police, on April 16, 2015, Michele Evans stabbed David Evans, 55, twice in the chest with a kitchen knife after an argument at their home in the 500 block of Bloomfield Drive in Bolingbrook. David Evans died the following day and Michele Evans was arrested.

Defense attorney Joel Brodsky said last year a psychologist has determined Michele Evans was suffering from "battered-woman syndrome" at the time and acted in self-defense.

The couple had lived in their house for more than 25 years and had two daughters who were not living with them. According to police reports, officers were called to the house six times in 15 years for domestic violence, noise complaints and dog complaints.