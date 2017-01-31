High school football: McHenry RB Gio Purpura, other local athletes ready to sign

Gio Purpura had a strong résumé with some eye-catching highlights to sell to prospective colleges.

The McHenry senior running back also had assistant coaches Jon and Rob Niemic to grab the attention of a friend in NCAA Division II coaching.

The Niemics were thrilled to talk with their former Crystal Lake South teammate Nick Benedetto, who was hired as defensive coordinator at the University of Sioux Falls (South Dakota) in December. Purpura visited Sioux Falls the weekend of Jan. 21 and committed to Cougars coach Jon Anderson last week.

Purpura will be one of several area athletes signing their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, the first day of signing for NCAA scholarship schools (Divisions I and II) for football, men’s and women’s soccer and water polo.

“It’s awesome. It’s a dream of mine,” Purpura said. “Every football player’s dream is to play Division I, but to play Division II at Sioux Falls is the next-closest thing. I can’t wait to grow behind the running back who’s there right now. I’ve seen film; he’s a phenomenal running back.”

The Cougars’ Max Mickey ran for more than 1,800 yards and was a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy, given to Division II’s most valuable player. Purpura (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) wants to gain 15 pounds by July 9 when he reports to Sioux Falls but knows there is a chance he will be redshirted his first season.

Benedetto started a local pipeline to Sioux Falls more than a decade ago. He played on the Cougars’ 2006 and 2009 NAIA national championship teams before going into coaching. He was at West Virginia State for four seasons before returning to his alma mater in December.

The Niemics grew up across the street from Benedetto, so they contacted him and sent him Purpura’s information and video highlights. Purpura rushed for 1,021 yards and 13 touchdowns in 10 games this season and was a big reason the Warriors returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2007.

Purpura was a Northwest Herald All-Area first-team selection at running back. He also caught 19 passes for 361 yards (an average of 19 yards a catch) and three touchdowns. Purpura’s speed and elusiveness make him a threat as a receiver and return man.

Purpura was considering Wisconsin-Whitewater and Wisconsin-Stevens Point, among other D-III schools in Wisconsin. He visited Sioux Falls with his father, Joe Purpura, and received the offer while he was there. He came back and spoke to his mother, Kelly Hensley, and other family members.

“They all thought it was a no-brainer,” Purpura said. “I”m going to work on gaining weight while I’m doing track, which will be kind of hard. They want to see me in action over the summer and then determine what’s going to happen.”

SIGNING DAY LIST

Here is a list of local athletes who can sign their National Letters of Intent with NCAA scholarship schools (Divisions I and II) on Wednesday for football, men’s and women’s soccer and water polo.

Football

Athlete, School College Div.

Austen Ferbet-*, Prairie Ridge Army D-I

Joe Moore-*, Johnsburg Air Force D-I

Olalere Oladipo, Huntley Illinois D-I

Gio Purpura, McHenry Sioux Falls (S.D.) D-II

Women’s Soccer

Melissa Bear, Prairie Ridge Concordia-St. Paul D-II

Abby Diedrich, McHenry Concordia-St. Paul D-II

Gabi Fanning, Prairie Ridge Indiana-Purdue-Fort Wayne D-I

Tatyana Gusakow, Crystal Lake Central St. Cloud State (Minn.) D-II

Baylee Kramer, Crystal Lake Central Indiana-Purdue-Fort Wayne D-I

Maddie West, Crystal Lake Central Indiana Univeristy D-I

Jenna Ross, Crystal Lake South Loyola (Chicago) D-I

Jessica Schoelfeldt, Crystal Lake South Indiana-Purdue-Fort Wayne D-I

Courtney Sengstock, Crystal Lake South Lewis D-II

*-Military academies are tuition-free and award roster spots, but not athletic scholarships.

Note: Three area athletes are not on the local NCAA signing day list because they already have enrolled at their schools: Richmond-Burton’s Dalton Wagner (D-I Arkansas), Jacobs’ Chris Katrenick (D-I Duke) and McHenry’s Colton Folliard (D-II Concordia-St. Paul).