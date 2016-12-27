Boys basketball, Johnson, Romeoville come up short against Hope

RICHTON PARK – Chicago Hope Academy entered Tuesday afternoon’s quarterfinal battle against Romeoville in the 44th annual Rich South Big Dipper Tournament with a sterling 9-2 record.

The Eagles’ only losses had been to Fenwick and Westinghouse, and they feel they could have – make that should have – won both of those games.

And yet, following Hope’s 60-58 victory over Romeoville, it was the Spartans who came away bitterly disappointed. This was one of those games against a quality opponent they feel they should have placed in the win column.

“We expect to win every game,” said Romeoville 6-foot-7 junior forward Dontia Johnson, who finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds. “We’ve got to get the ‘W’, that’s the most important part. If we play like we are supposed to, we can beat anybody. If we don’t, it doesn’t work out well for us.”

Hope (10-2) got off to a quick start, leading 18-6 late in the first quarter and 31-18 with 3 minutes 10 seconds left in the first half. But two baskets by Aaron Stevenson off the bench got Romeoville (5-6) back into the fray. When sophomore guard Mike Salter nailed his third 3-pointer of the second quarter seconds before halftime, the Spartans had crawled back within 33-27.

“Sometime we make it harder than it needs to be,” Romeoville coach Marc Howard said. “If we had played with the right energy early on, it probably wouldn’t have been the way it was at the end.”

The Spartans got as close as 35-34, 40-38 and 42-41 in a third quarter that ended with Hope on top, 46-41. In the fourth quarter, Romeoville battled to within 46-44 and 51-50 with 3:52 left. But the Eagles never relinquished the lead.

After Hope’s Javion May scored a traditional three-point play with 56 seconds remaining to make it 57-50, Howard called a timeout and set up a 3-point shot for freshman Destin Whitaker. He buried it with 50 seconds on the clock to slice the deficit to 57-53.

“Whitaker can shoot,” Howard said. “I have a lot of confidence in that freshman.”

Hope missed the front end of a one-and-one with 41 seconds left, and Romeoville’s DeAndre Heckard had a driving layup go in and out. Hope missed again on the foul line, and Johnson scored a layup and free throw to make it 57-56 with 28 seconds to go.

Hope’s Jamari McClendon made two free throws with 21 seconds remaining for a 59-56 lead. Whitaker then took a pass in the right corner and hit what would have been the tying 3-pointer, but he was ruled to have stepped out of bounds and come back inbounds to receive the pass, so Romeoville turned it over.

McClendon clinched it with a free throw and Whitaker ended the scoring with a putback at the buzzer.

“That was a tough one when Whitaker stepped out and came back in and took the pass,” Howard said. “But we shouldn’t have been in that situation.

“This was a weird game. We played well in spurts. We had a very inconsistent effort, especially defensively. Then we got some good looks when we needed baskets, and we couldn’t make them fall.”

“We used a lot of energy trying to fight back into the game,” Johnson said. “We never should have gotten in a hole like that.”

Johnson hit 7 of 16 shots and 5 of 6 free throws for his 19 points. He scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the second half to help the Spartans make it interesting.

“I’ve been working on my rebounding a lot,” Johnson said. “It’s paying off.”

“Dontia’s doing a better job inside scoring and rebounding,” Howard said. “We wanted to get the ball in to him and get these guys [Eagles] to double down on him. We were hoping that would help our outside game.”

The results in that regard were mixed. Salter’s hot second quarter notwithstanding, Romeoville, which plays at 3 p.m. Wednesday against the Marshall-Michigan City loser, finished only 4 of 16 from 3-point range. Salter closed with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting.