High school football: R-B’s Dalton Wagner, Jacobs’ Chris Katrenick sign; both will enroll early

Two area football players signed to play at Power Five conference schools Wednesday and will enroll early for the spring semester after graduating from their respective high schools a semester early.

Richmond-Burton offensive lineman Dalton Wagner signed to play at Arkansas under coach Bret Bielema, and Jacobs quarterback Chris Katrenick signed to play at Duke under coach David Cutcliffe.

Wagner will have an opportunity to participate in some of Arkansas’ practices before the Belk Bowl against Virginia Tech on Dec. 29. Duke finished the season 4-8 and did not qualify for a bowl game.

Wagner and Katrenick are ranked as three-star prospects by 247sports.com and Rivals.com.

Wagner was a first-team Northwest Herald All-Area performer. He helped Richmond-Burton to a 6-4 season as a senior with a Class 4A playoff appearance. Wagner committed to Arkansas in July.

Katrenick was a Northwest Herald All-Area honorable mention, although he had some lofty competition at the quarterback position. He led Jacobs to an IHSA Class 7A quarterfinal, the first in program history. The Golden Eagles finished the season 7-5. Katrenick originally committed to Bowling Green in April but flipped his commitment to Duke when the Blue Devils offered him a scholarship last month.