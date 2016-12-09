March 08, 2023
High school football: Crystal Lake South to name Rob Fontana next head coach

By Sean Hammond

Crystal Lake South assistant football coach Rob Fontana will be named the Gators’ new head coach, pending High School District 155 Board approval Tuesday, according to the school board’s agenda.

Fontana will take over for Chuck Ahsmann, who retired at the end of the 2016 season after serving as the head coach for seven seasons. Ahsmann amassed a 43-28 overall record in his seven years, reaching the playoffs four times. The Gators finished 3-6 last season.

Fontana has served as an assistant football coach at South for several years, most recently as the defensive coordinator. He played football and baseball at Jacobs. He went on to pitch for the baseball team at Aurora University.

He teaches physical education and drivers education at South and is married to South girls volleyball coach Jorie Fontana.

Fontana declined comment at this time. Athletic director Jason Bott was not available for comment.

Sean Hammond

Sean is the Chicago Bears beat reporter for Shaw Media. He also contributes to high school football coverage at Friday Night Drive. Sean has covered various sports at the amateur, college and professional levels since 2012. He joined Shaw Media in 2016.