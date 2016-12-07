12 Tips for Protecting Your Mobile Devices

As consumer use of mobile devices continues to climb, cyber criminals are targeting those gadgets more frequently. According to a report by the Federal Reserve, 52 percent of smartphone users say they have used mobile banking in the past 12 months which raises concerns for consumers to use extra precaution to protect the data on their mobile device.

Grundy Bank suggests following these 12 steps to protect your mobile device:

Use the passcode lock on your smartphone and other devices. This makes it more difficult for thieves to access your information if your device is lost or stolen.

Log out completely when you finish a mobile banking session.

Protect your phone from viruses and malicious software like you do for your computer by installing mobile security software.

Use caution when downloading apps. Apps can contain malicious software and viruses. Beware of apps that ask for unnecessary "permissions."

Download the updates for your phone and mobile apps.

Tell your financial institution immediately if you change your phone number or lose your mobile device.

Be aware of shoulder surfers. The most basic form of information theft is observation. Be aware of your surroundings.

Wipe your mobile device before you donate, sell or trade it using specialized software or using the manufacturer's recommended technique. Some software allows you to wipe your device remotely if it is lost or stolen.

Watch out for public Wi-Fi. Public connections aren't very secure, so don't perform banking transactions on a public network. If you need to access your account, try disabling the Wi-Fi and switching to your mobile network.

Report any suspected fraud to your bank immediately.

Morris-based Grundy Bank

(815)-942-0130