Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for November. The sixth-grade students are Sofia Briscoe, Caden Emmert, Sinead Conroy and Keifer Tarnoki. The seventh-grade students are Andrea Foulk, Derek Haldeman, Chloe Harbecke and Dean Fahrlander. The eighth-grade students are Hadyn Fischer, Kyle Horn, Melissa Lerohl and Aiden O’Higgins. (Photo provided)