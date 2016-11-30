High school football notes: Prairie Ridge loaded with talented juniors; Johnsburg, Cary-Grove players rise on record lists

Prairie Ridge fullback Manny Ebirim looked up and down the table at his five teammates, four of whom are juniors, and smiled.

The Wolves had just won the Class 6A football state championship and were asked about next year.

“This group of juniors has a great work ethic,” said Ebirim, who ran for 134 yards in the Wolves’ 48-17 victory over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin. “So whatever they want to do, they can do. Because they get after it in the offseason, and that’s what’s most important. I’m very excited to come back next year, and I will be coming back next year to see you guys, and I know you’re going to do something great.”

Prairie Ridge’s triumph was its second 6A state championship in six seasons. Unlike the 2011 team that won it, however, this group is heavy with talented juniors, led by two Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-Staters: quarterback Samson Evans and tackle Jeff Jenkins.

The Wolves’ best defensive players are linebackers Joe Perhats and Jacob Ommen, also juniors. And running back Zach Gulbransen, who ran for 100 yards in Saturday’s win, also is a junior.

That core of five juniors was on the varsity team as freshmen. The Wolves won all their games this season by at least 11 points, and Jenkins thinks next year can be special again.

“I think we can definitely get better,” he said. “I’m expecting another good year next year. Jacob [Ommen] was talking about we’re getting in the weight room Monday morning before school.”

No. 7 is No. 8: Johnsburg running back Alex Peete finished his career with a bang, running for 233 yards in the Skyhawks’ 38-14 loss to Rochester in the Class 4A title game Friday night. Those yards put Peete at No. 8 on the IHSA career rushing list.

Peete came into the season at 3,542 yards and ran for 2,529 yards this season, leaving him with 6,071 for his career. He has a visit scheduled with NCAA Division I Indiana State and likely will check out more schools now that he has some free time.

C-G rankings: Cary-Grove fullback Tyler Pennington finished his career with 5,161rushing yards, which puts him 15th on the IHSA career list. He also scored 84 touchdowns, which places him tied for seventh for his career. Pennington was a four-year varsity player.

C-G kicker Collin Walsh, who kicked for the Trojans since his freshman season, had 185 extra points for his career, which puts him at No. 6 on the career list.