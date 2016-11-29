High school football: Johnsburg honors Class 4A runner-up finish with pep rally

JOHNSBURG – Complete with a fireworks show, Johnsburg did what it has done throughout the fall Monday evening: support the Skyhawks football team.

Monday’s celebration rally originally was scheduled to take place at the Johnsburg Athletic Field, where the 13-1 season all went down. A persistent rain forced the celebration inside, but celebrate the community did.

Friends and family rallied around the Skyhawks one last time to commemorate the best season in school history, one that ended with a 38-14 loss to Rochester in the IHSA Class 4A state championship game Friday.

“The outcome wasn’t what we wanted, but there’s no community more tight-knit than this,” senior lineman Joe Moore said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better experience.”

His coach offered a similar sentiment.

“Getting everybody together one more time and celebrating the best team in school history is pretty special,” coach Dan DeBoeuf said. “It’s going to be big for the future. They know what the expectations are now.”

With the runner-up trophy at center court in the Johnsburg gymnasium, the coaches were introduced, then the players, starting with the freshmen and ending with the seniors.

The crowd cheered for every one of them.

Three seniors were honored for the special awards they received in recent days. Quarterback Riley Buchanan was named to the Class 4A academic all-state team, Moore was named a Class 4A honorable mention all-state performer, and running back Alex Peete was named to the Class 4A all-state team. Each had his moment in front of the crowd.

“Everybody is proud of us and you can tell the community is happy,” Peete said. “At the time, it sucked. We lost state. We’re still proud of ourselves. There’s nothing to be down about.”

Next, the senior captains presented the runner-up trophy to Johnsburg Principal Kevin Shelton. Shelton commended the team and coaches for leading by example. He also thanked athletic director Tom Ross and assistant athletic director Kelley Layton for their hard work.

Shelton said afterward that this fall has been unlike any other he has experienced at Johnsburg. A former assistant football coach at Johnsburg in the 1990s, Shelton has been the principal since 2006.

“Whether you were someone who played football back when Johnsburg first started or (someone who) has been part of the more recent success, this is a dream for most small towns,” Shelton said. “The fact that they were able to get to state is a huge accomplishment.

“It takes a special combination of things to accomplish something of that level. For it to happen in a community like this, just such a great group of quality players and coaches – both in and out of school – it’s just really impressive.”

The players sang the school song with the crowd and jammed to their unofficial anthem – Billy Squier’s “The Stroke” – before everyone headed outside for a fireworks show.

Under a sky illuminated by fireworks, Johnsburg celebrated its team.