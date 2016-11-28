Kendall County court cases: December 1, 2016

• Michael Humphries, 24, 700 block of North Evanslawn Avenue, Aurora, was recently charged with forgery, a Class 3 felony, for allegedly using a counterfeit $20 bill on Nov. 25 in Kendall County, according to Kendall County court records. Bail was set at $20,000 and a court date of Nov. 28 was set.

• John Braaksma, 48, 1000 block of South Union Street, Aurora, was recently charged with retail theft, a Class 3 felony, for allegedly stealing more than $300 of merchandise from a Kendall County business on Nov. 23, according to Kendall County court records. Bail was set at $10,000 and a court date of Nov. 29 was set.

• Daniel Fitzpatrick III, 22, 100 block of West Rickard Drive, Oswego, was recently charged with retail theft, a Class 4 felony, for allegedly taking merchandise from a Kendall County business, without paying on Nov. 2, having already been previously convicted of retail theft in Kendall County, according to court records. A motion to set bail was filed and a court date of Nov. 28 was set.

• Edward Rodriguez, 49, 100 block of East Washington Street, Yorkville, was recently charged with multiple domestic violence-related felonies, stemming from a Nov. 22 incident that occurred in Kendall County, according to court records.

Rodriguez was charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony, for allegedly strangling a household member. He was charged with two counts of domestic battery, Class 4 felonies, for allegedly strangling a household member, having been previously convicted of a 2010 Kendall County domestic battery case.

Rodriguez was also charged with two counts of domestic battery, Class 4 felonies, for allegedly punching a minor household member in the face, having already been convicted of a 2010 Kendall County domestic battery case.

Bail was set at $100,000 and a court date of Nov. 30 has been set.

• Joseph Sova, 34, 0-99 block of West Washington Street, Oswego, was recently charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, Class 2 felonies, for allegedly pushing a peace officer on Nov. 21 in Kendall County, according to Kendall County court records. Bail was set at $20,000 and a court date of Nov. 29 has been set.

• Cristina Cadena, 26, 500 block of West Rock Street, Plano, was recently charged with driving on a suspended license, a Class 4 felony, for allegedly driving on Aug. 12 while her license was suspended, having already been previously convicted of the same offense on two prior occasions, according to Kendall County court records. A motion to set bail was issued and a court date of Dec. 1 was set.

• Christopher Heraty, 26, 100 block of Preakness Drive, Oswego, was charged with public indecency, a Class A misdemeanor, at a store in Oswego on Nov. 15, according to Kendall County court records. Heraty was released on a personal recognizance bond and a court date of Dec. 12 has been set.

• Maria Perez-Nava, 30, 300 block of Fifth Street, Aurora, was recently charged with endangering the life of a child, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly leaving her 2-year-old child inside a vehicle unattended for more than 10 minutes while it was parked at a store in Oswego on Nov. 12, according to Kendall County court records. Police said the temperature was 50 degrees out, and the car was unlocked and not running when the child was found. Perez-Nava was released on a personal recognizance bond and a court date of Dec. 13 was set.