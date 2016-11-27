High school football: Prairie Ridge uses ‘ace in the hole’ play in championship victory

CHAMPAIGN – Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp called the play his team’s “ace in the hole,” something that was in the playbook, but rarely ran.

The quarterback counter was wildly effective at the most opportune time for the Wolves on Saturday. Time and again they ran it, with quarterback Samson Evans stepping left and faking a handoff, then pivoting right and sprinting behind pulling guard Justin Grapenthin and tackle Jeff Jenkins.

Sacred Heart-Griffin had no answer for it as the Wolves proceeded to rush for a Class 6A football state championship game-record 544 yards in a 48-17 victory Saturday at the University of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium.

By adding that wrinkle into the already-difficult triple-option attack, the Wolves just opened up more avenues to move the ball. The first time they ran it, Evans sprinted 80 yards for a touchdown. He finished with a 6A title game-record 274 yards rushing.

“When we need it, we’ve got it,” Schremp said. “We ran it a couple times (in the second round) against Montini.”

Evans said the key to the counter’s success is his patience in waiting to see what Grapenthin and Jenkins do.

“In practice, I rush it and coaches tell me to stay patient,” he said. “Jeff and Grape create the blocks and help me out.”

When pressed as to whether the play was called by Schremp and offensive coordinator Joe Terhaar made the call or Evans himself made it, Evans smiled.

“That’s a good question,” he said. “I don’t think I should be answering that.”

The play allows Jenkins and Grapenthin to show their ability to run around the end.

“Usually the defense is flowing that way, so we’re able to get a big play out of it,” Jenkins said. “They left some plays open for us to get around. They were flowing so hard to our motion. We were able to sneak out a couple times.”

Not a one-man show: Evans wasn't the only Prairie Ridge back with more than 100 yards in the state championship victory Saturday. Manny Ebirim finished with 134 rushing yards and Zach Gulbransen ran for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Ebirim, one of five seniors starting on the offense, finished his final season with 1,105 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Although Evans was the leader on the stat sheet (2,144 rushing yards, 42 touchdowns), the Wolves had a diverse group of backs this season.

“I’ve got to give the credit to the linemen,” Ebirim said. “It feels unreal that we were able to come here and kind of dominate after the first quarter and win a state championship.”

Defense steps up: It was a small victory, but a big confidence boost. After Evans fumbled on the first play from scrimmage, Sacred Heart-Griffin took over at the at the Wolves' 19-yard line.

The Cyclones went nowhere.

Well, technically they gained one yard. But Prairie Ridge held them on third down and forced a field goal, which Cyclones kicker Colin Boyd nailed from 35 yards. Considering where the Cyclones started the possession, it was a victory for the Wolves' defense.

“We knew that first drive when we held them to a field goal, that gave us a lot of confidence going into those next drives,” junior linebacker Joe Perhats said.

Sacred Heart-Griffin scored a couple of touchdowns later in the first half, but the Wolves weren’t fazed. Once Evans and the offense started rolling, the defense stepped up its game, too.

“We had trust in our offense, that they would come back and get out of that slump that they were in, in the first quarter,” Perhats said. “We just had to get stops and get the ball back into our offense's hands.”

Happy birthday: Prairie Ridge graduate Shane Evans, an offensive lineman at Northern Illinois University, was in the stands to celebrate his 21st birthday. He is the older brother of Samson, and was a guard on the Wolves' 2011 team, which won the state title on his 16th birthday.

Celebration coming: Prairie Ridge athletic director Mark Gilbert plans on a celebration for the state championship team next weekend.

Got the ball: When Schremp saw the football with Prairie Ridge's logo embossed on it at the IHSA Selection Show, he wanted it. IHSA assistant executive director Matt Troha said he could have it when he got to Champaign.

As Schremp reached the press box for the postgame news conference, Troha made the handoff with the ball. Daily Herald sports writer Kevin Schmit picked the 6A champion on the show and had the Prairie Ridge ball.

Mr. Touchdown: Tight end Austen Ferbet had been a big-play receiver most of the season, but had caught two passes in four previous playoff games. Evans found Ferbet for a 28-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Wolves' last touchdown of the season.

Ferbet, who will play at Army, caught 18 passes for the season, 10 of which were touchdowns.