High school football: Prairie Ridge tops Sacred Heart-Griffin to win Class 6A state championship

CHAMPAIGN – Nothing was going to stop Prairie Ridge from completing its mission, not even one of the worst starts imaginable in the most important game.

Wolves quarterback Samson Evans fumbled on his first carry. He fumbled again later in the first quarter and Sacred Heart-Griffin defensive back Jack Boll scooped the ball and returned it 66 yards for a touchdown.

A 10-point deficit? No problem.

Evans raced 80 yards on the next play from scrimmage. The defense was solid as a rock against SH-G’s dangerous offense. And by the third quarter, it was evident that the Wolves were going to achieve perfection.

Prairie Ridge rolled up a Class 6A championship game rushing record 544 yards to defeat the Cyclones, 48-17, Saturday for its second title in six years at the Univerisity of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium. Evans ran for four touchdowns and a 6A title game-record 274 yards.

Wolves coach Chris Schremp said he brought the team together after the rough start and said it played their worst quarter and were down only three points.

“We just tried to settle them down, tell them we’re OK and we can rattle off 40, 50 points pretty easily,” Schremp said. “The guys believe in our system and it showed again today.”

Evans admitted he was shaken after the fumbles. The first one came on a handoff to fullback Manny Ebirim. The second was when several defenders had a hold on him and one popped the ball loose.

The 80-yard touchdown, which came on a quarterback counter as Evans faked a handoff left, then turned back right and followed guard Justin Grapenthin and tackle Jeff Jenkins, lifted his spirits.

“It gave me confidence going into the next drive because I don’t know what was going through my head,” Evans said. “I knew if we just kept executing, the O-line was going to do the job and keep plugging away that we could really do something special.”

Prairie Ridge (14-0) had many of its current players in the stands at Memorial Stadium five years previous when the Wolves defeated Peoria Richwoods, 35-14, for the 6A championship. The 2011 team finished 13-1.

SH-G (13-1) produced an 80-yard scoring drive in the second quarter for a 17-14 lead, but the Wolves came back with a touchdown drive, then capped the half with Derek Greiner’s 32-yard field goal.

The Cyclones, who averaged 50.4 points a game, were limited to 314 total yards by the Wolves’ defense. Junior linebackers Joe Perhats (10 tackles) and Jacob Ommen (eight) led the way.

“The defense, you really got to see what a great group of 11 guys being really good,” Schremp said. “This game showed what a solid team we have.”

Prairie Ridge scored on another Evans touchdown in the third quarter, then added a Zach Gulbransen 6-yard touchdown run for a 38-17 lead.

The Cyclones could not figure out the Wolves’ triple-option as Evans, Ebirim (134) and Gulbransen (100) all topped 100 yards rushing.

“We don’t see anybody who runs it like that,” SH-G coach Ken Leonard said. “It’s tough, those kids have been doing that a long time, they cranked it out. We had a great game plan, but you can’t turn the ball over; you can’t give them short fields. We have to keep the ball away from them a little bit.”

SH-G committed two turnovers on fumbles, and Prairie Ridge kept speedy running backs Tremayne Lee (60 yards) and Brian Adams (52) in check.

Prairie Ridge becomes the second Fox Valley Conference school to win two state football titles. Woodstock won the Class 4A title in 1983 and the Class 5A title in 1997. Cary-Grove has the only other FVC state football championship, winning 6A in 2009.

The Wolves were determined to win it all after coming close last year. They led Montini in the second half of their semifinal game before losing, 35-27. Montini then defeated Crete-Monee, 38-15, for the championship.

“It’s unbelievable,” said lineman Jeff Jenkins, one of several key players who is a junior. “I can’t believe it’s happening. It’s crazy. I don’t know what to say, words can’t describe it.”

UNSUNG HERO

Daniel Renteria

Prairie Ridge, Senior, Defensive Back

Renteria forced a fumble from Sacred Heart-Griffin RB Brian Adams on the Cyclones’ second possession of the third quarter. That field position eventually helped the Wolves to grab a commanding 38-17 lead.

QUICK STATS

Prairie Ridge 48, Sacred Heart-Griffin 17

Prairie Ridge 7 17 14 10 - 48

Sacred Heart-Griffin 10 7 0 0 - 17

First quarter

SHG-FG Boyd 35, 10:31.

SHG-Boll 66 fumble return (Boyd kick), 2:40.

PR-Evans 80 run (Greiner kick), 0:14.

Second quarter

PR-Evans 15 run (Greiner kick), 7:41.

SHG-Lee 8 run (Boyd kick), 5:33.

PR-Evans 38 run (Greiner kick), 3:43.

PR-FG Greiner 32, 0:10.

Third quarter

PR-Evans 18 run (Greiner kick), 9:57.

PR-Gulbransen 6 run (Greiner kick), 2:42.

Fourth quarter

PR-Ferbet 28 pass from Evans (Greiner kick), 9:44.

PR-FG Greiner 36, 2:56.

AND ANOTHER THING

Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp was able to share this title with his daughters, junior Kylie and sophomore Maggie, first-hand, unlike the Wolves’ state championship in 2011. Kylie and Maggie are managers and were on the sideline. “They were in tears, they were both bawling,” Schremp said. “That was so much fun to see.”

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING-Prairie Ridge: Evans 24-274, Ebirim 21-134, Gulbransen 12-100, Brown 8-32, O’Brien 1-4. Totals: 66-544. SH-Griffin: Lee 14-60, Adams 11-52, Blair 1-13, Brenneisen 2-3. Totals: 28-129.

PASSING-Prairie Ridge: Evans 1-3-0-28. SH-Griffin: Brenneisen 16-30-1-190.

RECEIVING-Prairie Ridge:Ferbet 1-28. SH-Griffin: Mounce 6-76, Healey 4-78, Lee 2-26, Redd 2-9, Boll 1-5, Adams 1-minus 4.

TOTAL TEAM YARDS-Prairie Ridge 572, SH-Griffin 314.