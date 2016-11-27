Hammond: Jenkins’ key block spurred offensive onslaught for state champion Prairie Ridge

CHAMPAIGN – Prairie Ridge needed to make something happen. Quarterback Samson Evans had fumbled twice early in the game. The Wolves trailed Sacred Heart-Griffin by 10 points in the first quarter of the Class 6A state championship game.

The Wolves ran a counter to the right. Evans scampered 20, 25 yards – already a big play – and was looking for more. Ahead of him was junior offensive lineman Jeff Jenkins, and one defender to beat: 160-pound defensive back Joey Milbrandt.

“I saw open field ahead of me,” Jenkins said. “I just remember thinking, ‘As long as I can get this guy, Samson’s going to get out there.’ ”

Evans gave his lineman a helping hand.

“I was holding him,” Evans said. “I was trying to push him, weave my way through.”

Jenkins knocked the Cyclones’ defender flat on his back, and Evans ran free down the sideline to the end zone. In all, it was an 80-yard touchdown run. Jenkins jumped up and pumped his fist in the air with Milbrandt still lying on the turf.

In a game that featured Evans running for 274 yards and four touchdowns, Jenkins’ block probably won’t go down as the play of the game. But it spurred a sleeping Wolves offense when it needed it most against a program that has won five state championships since 2005.

“That was a big momentum change for us, and our offense was rolling after that,” Jenkins said. “I knew that play was big for us.”

“He’s a phenomenal athlete,” Evans said of the 6-foot-4, 250-pound lineman. “You put him in space and he can make a block like that with ease. It just helps us out because, with an athlete like him on the line, it opens up so many plays on the outside.”

The Wolves battled back from the early deficit and led 24-17 at halftime, then dominated the third quarter on their way to a 48-17 victory for their second state championship in school history.

For a triple-option offense that has powered its way to a perfect 14-0 season, it only makes sense that the line deserves much of the credit.

“They’ve been constantly getting better every single game,” fullback Manny Ebirim said. “They’re just opening up so many holes and they drive those linemen back and get to the second level. That makes my job and Samson’s job so much easier.”

Ebirim finished his last high school game with 134 rushing yards and a medal around his neck. As a team, the Wolves’ 544 yards set a Class 6A team rushing record. They finish the season averaging 50.1 points a game.

Starting next to Jenkins on the line Saturday were seniors Grant Golata and Garrett Crump, along with juniors Justin Grapenthin and Ben Schultz.

“This was our goal from when we started lifting in December,” Jenkins said. “To get a ring for the seniors and get a ring for us. We just wanted to get here since December.”

This wasn’t a 14-week journey for these players and coaches. It started a year ago, lifting weights and working out in the offseason after a gut-wrenching loss in the 2015 semifinals. For most of the players, it started long before that with the Junior Wolves. Prairie Ridge’s 2011 state championship run served as a blueprint, proof that it can happen here.

“I remember being here in 2011 and thinking about when I’m here, if I ever get here, what it would feel like,” Evans said. “Now being here, it’s just indescribable.”

Jenkins might have said it best: “It’s the best thing I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

• Sean Hammond is a Northwest Herald sports writer. Write to him at shammond@shawmedia.com.