Football: Plainfield North defeated by East St. Louis in 7A final

CHAMPAIGN – East St. Louis simply was too much for Plainfield North on Saturday.

The Flyers likely would have been too much for anybody in the Illinois high school ranks.

They scored a 26-13 victory over the Tigers to complete an unbeaten season with a 14th straight success and capture the Class 7A championship at Memorial Stadium, impressing several thousand witnesses in the process.

One of them was Plainfield North coach Tim Kane, whose team's valiant fourth-quarter rally fell short.

"There were too many big plays we let up on defense," Kane said. "They have a lot of weapons and some very good football players. And with (two) turnovers, we didn't help ourselves. But we kept battling through the second half."

The Tigers (11-3) trailed 26-0 before quarterback Brady Miller scooted 53 yards down the left sideline for a score on the first play of the fourth quarter that both brought them within 19 points of their foes and kept their hopes alive.

"The TD run was a great call by our coaches," said Miller, the beneficiary of a big block by Ryan Krystofiak along the way.

After North stopped the Flyers twice, Miller engineered an eight-play drive that climaxed with his 23-yard pass to Connor Peplow, pulling North within 26-13 with 2:58 remaining.

"It was hard to make moves against them," Peplow said of his battles with the Flyers' cornerbacks. "They were with me half the time."

The score was one of seven receptions for 95 yards by Peplow, but it came too late to counter the Flyers' attack of the first three quarters, in which quarterback Reyondus Estes threw touchdown passes on three of their first seven drives, with the Flyers picking off Miller for a fourth score, an 85-yard interception by cornerback Eric Owens that made it 26-0.

"I felt I didn't have a good game last week," said Estes, 5-of-7 for 120 yards. "Today I put by heart on the field."

He had company. Jeff Thomas hauled in two of the touchdown passes, James Knight the other, while Jarrell Anderson ran 23 times for 86 yards. And East St. Louis' defense held the Tigers to 33 yards rushing and 108 yards overall through three quarters. Tyler Hoosman finished with 17 carries for 67 yards, 42 of them through three quarters.

"Coach Kane, he coached a great group of kids that made us play four quarters," Flyers coach Darren Sunkett said. "We thought we'd closed 'em out, but we made some mistakes in the second quarter."

The Flyers scored on their second and third possessions, each time getting the ball near midfield and Estes taking advantage by connecting on a touchdown pass.

Estes hit Knight on a fourth-and-3 from the Tigers 7 for the Flyers' first score, capping an 11-play drive with 2:55 left in the first quarter. After North went three-and-out, the crafty senior found Jeff Thomas on a 43-yard post pattern – Thomas distancing himself from cornerback Anthony Fumagalli by five yards – for a 12-0 lead with 1:12 left in the first.

Fumagalli picked off Estes midway through the second quarter, but, as on the Tigers' other four drives of the opening half, their offense went nowhere. East St. Louis, the quickest defense the Tigers played this season, was a half-step closer to the ball carrier, and held North to five yards rushing on 12 carries in the opening half. Miller was able to complete only three of his nine first-half passes for 32 yards.

"They're super-athletic, so it was tough to get to the outside," said Miller, 12-of-24 for 130 yards, often harried and sacked twice. "They brought the house a lot, so I had to get rid of the ball quick. They were jumping a lot of the routes. I knew I had to get rid of the ball quick, but they were just really fast."

North had won eight in a row and 10 of 11, including the controversial victory over Fenwick that centered on an end-of-game error by the officials. But it took advantage as well as it could to make the title game a stepping-stone to next year.

"Hopefully this allows the kids to think anything's possible," Kane said. "We'd never won playoff games. Now we've won playoff games. This is a legacy these (seniors) leave us. And now, we don't want to just qualify for the playoffs. Let's go deep in the playoffs."

They can only go one result deeper.