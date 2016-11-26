Goss: Plainfield North football proves it belongs in state final

CHAMPAIGN – Local football fans knew Plainfield North belonged in Saturday’s Class 7A state championship football game against East St. Louis.

After North’s 26-13 loss to the Flyers, the rest of the state now understands the same.

Make no mistake, East St. Louis, which finished, 14-0, and ranked No. 1 in 7A, is that good. The Flyers made the big plays against North (11-0) that put them in control of Saturday’s game virtually from the start.

And yet, North’s outstanding defense continued to stifle East St. Louis’ vaunted offensive attack. Meanwhile, the Tigers’ offense did what it could against a dominating defense that spent much of the evening in North’s backfield.

“That’s something I love about this team,” Tigers inside linebacker JJ Frey said. “We always find a way to bring energy back to our side even if we get down. That’s how we have been all year.

“The way we played defensively tonight is a credit to our defensive line. We rotate in a lot of guys, so they’re always fresh. They allow my buddy, [linebacker] Will Stoll, and me to scrape across and make plays.”

The Tigers start ends Tim Donnahue and Shane McGrail and tackles Ari Ekowa and Leo Santos up front, and Frey said end D.J. Donofrio and tackles Shawn Bruns and Tyshawn Taylor made big plays as well.

Frey totaled a team-high seven tackles, thanks largely to the guys up front. Donnahue, meanwhile, had two sacks. In the secondary, Anthony Fumagalli intercepted a pass and Kevin Block broke one up.

“It was tough on us to always know where the ball was,” Ekowa said of the challenge of East St. Louis. “Their offensive linemen are taller than me. But I think we found the ball pretty well and had a decent game.”

On the other side of the ball, the Tigers ran into other issues.

By all pregame accounts, East St. Louis wide receiver Jeff Thomas is all-world, certainly something above all-state. He caught touchdown passes of 43 and 61 yards from Rey Estes and had a potential 72-yard flanker screen for a touchdown called back because of a block in the back.

Take away the 104 yards on the two long strikes to Thomas and East St. Louis finished with nine first downs and 137 total offensive yards. Any doubts about North’s defensive prowess were erased.

The Flyers, who led, 12-0, at halftime, also scored on Eric Owens’ 85-yard interception return in the third quarter, which upped their lead to 26-0.

They all count, of course. But consider that East St. Louis’ offense could drive for a touchdown only once – that was early – while North scored twice as quarterback Brady Miller made big plays with his legs and arm. However, the Tigers missed out on a couple of scoring threats.

“This was the kind of opponent where we couldn’t afford to miss any opportunities, and we did miss a couple,” North coach Tim Kane said. “We had chances and either turned it over on downs or had interceptions.”

North also was hindered by negative plays, which totaled 38 yards in losses.

“East St. Louis is really quick on defense, their backs and their guys up front,” said Tigers standout running back Tyler Hoosman, who netted 67 yards on 17 carries. “They’re always blitzing. It was hard to get a scheme going against them. Their defensive players are really quick and physical.”

Yet, despite the difficulties caused by their opponent, the Tigers walked away with their heads held high. The kind of effort the Tigers exhibited Saturday was exactly what they have provided week after week since midway through the regular season. Their eight-game winning streak ended only because they ran into an opponent whom some rank as Illinois’ best regardless of class.

“We had some adversity this week,” Kane said, referring to the court ruling that came down Wednesday morning and said North indeed belonged in the title game, not Fenwick. “Then we ran into a dynamic player in 4 (Thomas), and they had other guys making plays. Their quarterback (Estes) made some big plays, too.

“But you look at the seeds going into the tournament, who we played and how we played against them, and it’s been a special season.”

The Tigers did not allow the controversy with Fenwick to deter their preparation for East St. Louis. They showed up Saturday and played a very good football game.

They lost to the best. But they were not embarrassed by any stretch. Following them all the way to this title game has been quite an experience.

• Dick Goss can be reached at dgoss@shawmedia.com.