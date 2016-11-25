High school football journal: Nik Koelblinger grateful to be part of Prairie Ridge team, community

Football players from Johnsburg and Prairie Ridge have been asked to share some thoughts on their season as they head into the biggest game of their careers, playing for a state championship this weekend. Today’s journal is from Prairie Ridge linebacker Nik Koelblinger.

Saturday in Champaign will be my last high school football game. It is a weird thought, knowing when the end is, but I would not want it any other way. Throughout the season our football program has just wanted to keep the team together for as long as we possibly could. We reached our goal.

On Saturday, we will play in the Class 6A state championship as a team and, for some of us, it will be our last game in football gear.

As a senior, this is a point in time that I will not soon forget. A lot of us seniors have played together since elementary school and have constructed a bond that never will be broken.

The hard-fought, sweaty days of the summer and the long days of practice after school are behind us, and we have very minimal time left together, as a unit. All the good times at dinner parties the day before games, pure positivity after a win and trips up to Carthage for summer camp also soon will be gone.

Our coaches have done an excellent job of teaching us life goals and skills that will be extremely helpful after this is all said and done, and there is no way for us to repay them for that. They always pick you up if you are not having a good day and remind you that everything that you do on the playing field is for the guy standing next to you, or explaining that there are people out there that wish that they could do what we do every day. We have practiced every day like it is the most important practice yet and play every play like it is our last play, and I believe that is a large part in why we have been successful this season.

Being able to spend my senior season with such an amazing community is something I am truly thankful for. All the people that come and pack the stands for Prairie Ridge football every week do not realize how much it means to our team.

I also would like to give a special shout-out to all of my friends in the Superfans section that really bring the energy and help us keep the good momentum going.

This weekend, my life, as well as the other seniors, as a part of the Prairie Ridge football team will come to a close. To know that all of the hard work and effort we put in to reach this point is satisfying, but I know that we will not be fully satisfied without a win against Sacred Heart-Griffin.