High school football journal: Joe Perhats, Prairie Ridge teammates embrace rare opportunity

Football players from Johnsburg and Prairie Ridge have been asked to share some thoughts on their season as they head into the biggest game of their careers, playing for state championships this weekend. Today’s journal is from Prairie Ridge linebacker Joe Perhats.

I would like to start by thanking both the coaching staff and players of Prairie Ridge football for the best three years of my life so far.

I also thank past players of this program who have created such a great football environment for us. The bond we players and coaches share with each other is truly unbreakable; the time we put in, the fun we have, the hard work we do is truly amazing. The players who have played at PR before us have set certain traditions for us to follow, which has created a legacy and something special for us to carry on and embrace – pride.

Last year was rough. We suffered a loss to Montini Catholic in the Class 6A semifinal “Snow Bowl” game, and the sour taste of that game stayed in everyone's minds this year. We have a sense of “unfinished business.” We have been preparing for another chance for another game like that for a year now – from early and hot summer days practicing, to late Friday night games. It has finally paid off ... we are playing in the 6A state championship game against Sacred Heart-Griffin at 1 p.m. Saturday. We’re one step away from achieving our goal and finishing the business we have set out to accomplish.

The position we are in now is what every high school player dreams of, and we have a chance to accomplish what no other team in Prairie Ridge history has – a perfect season.

We, however, are not satisfied with just making it to the state game, we all still have one goal and that is to come out as champions.

For all the players in PR history who did not get the chance to play in a game like this. We will be playing for something bigger than ourselves, bigger than just one person and playing with a different level of focus and fire in our hearts. We are playing with selflessness for the man that’s been standing next to us for the past six months. Battling on that field with these players and coaches has truly been a blessing and something I know I will never forget.