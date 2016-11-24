‘The future plays here’: Current Prairie Ridge players watched 2011 state championship game

The IHSA’s sign on the wall of Illinois’ Memorial Stadium now seems prophetic.

A group of fifth- and sixth-grade boys in the Junior Wolves’ youth football program celebrating Prairie Ridge’s Class 6A football state championship, shortly after 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2011.

The sign read: “The future plays here.”

The young boys were reveling in the accomplishment of their heroes – players such as Jordan Getzelman, Brad Simms, Collin Corcoran, Connor Greenwald and Nick Nissen – after the Wolves’ 35-14 victory over Peoria Richwoods.

They posed and held up their index fingers while the photographer took the picture from the field. The memories were indelible, the young players were determined to some day play there themselves.

That day is Saturday. Those youngsters are now the 13-0 varsity Wolves and will face Sacred Heart-Griffin (13-0) for the 6A state title at 1 p.m. Now, it’s the members of the 2011 team watching them.

Junior lineman Jeff Jenkins was a fifth-grader that day in 2011 and close to offensive linemen Shane Evans and Bennett Tomlin, who both were sophomores and had helped coach Jenkins’ Junior Wolves team.

“I remember them introducing the starters and how cool it’d be to play on that field one day,” Jenkins said. “That game was so exciting, such a fun game to watch and the atmosphere was extremely cool. Even those guys now, Shane and Bennett, are two that I talk to and they tell me their experiences and how awesome it is.”

Prairie Ridge was tied with Richwoods, 7-7, at halftime. The Knights’ leading rusher was Kendrick Foster, who now plays running back at Illinois.

The Wolves scored first in the third quarter on Getzelman’s 13-yard touchdown run. Shortly after that came a play several of the current players remember well, as defensive end Erik Odden recovered a fumble and returned it 15 yards for a touchdown. After the game, Odden could not stop grinning, never expecting he would be invited to the postgame news conference.

Richwoods cut the lead to 21-14, but Prairie Ridge answered with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to ease any tension left among Wolves’ fans.

“As little kids watching that game, it gave us a goal, in our mind, because we knew just being there was an awesome feeling,” said quarterback Samson Evans, the brother of Shane. “We knew one day that’s something we wanted to work toward. It’s something we’ve always talked about.”

Cary-Grove has been to the playoffs quarterfinals 10 times in the last 13 seasons. Trojans coach Brad Seaburg and players, both former and current, say C-G’s first trip to a state final in 2004 changed the program.

Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp believes 2011 did the same for the Wolves.

“That state championship got us recognized throughout the state, that put us on the statewide map,” Schremp said. “That’s a neat picture with a lot of our current players in the states. Once you do it, that’s half the battle believing that you can.”

The success the current players achieved as Junior Wolves, which included Super Bowl titles in their league, helped them realize they, too, could reach high levels.

“Since we’ve been playing, we’ve always had a good team,” running back Cole Brown said. “A state title’s always something we’ve worked towards, it’s something that’s the ultimate team goal. This is what I’ve been dreaming of my entire life, there’s nothing I want to do more than go out and win it for us.”

Wolves junior guard Justin Grapenthin was in Champaign five years ago, but can hardly believe it was that long ago. Grapenthin and his teammates are now the heroes to a pack of other Junior Wolves who will be there Saturday wearing their maroon and white jerseys and dreaming about where the future plays.

“I work with little kids, I love being around little kids,” Grapenthin said. “Sometimes I’ll go watch Junior Wolves’ practices and games. It’s really fun. I was that kid one day and actually might influence someone else. It’s nice to think someone might look up to you.”