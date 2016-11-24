Prairie Ridge player journal: Peter Dunican

Football players from Johnsburg and Prairie Ridge have been asked to share some thoughts on their season as they head into the biggest game of their careers, playing for a state championship this weekend. Today’s journal is from Prairie Ridge defensive lineman Peter Dunican.

For the past four years, we seniors have dreamed of getting to this point.

The state football championship is the ultimate goal for any high school athlete, and we have worked extremely hard to get to here. Countless hours of drills, scrimmages, and film sessions have put us into this position for success, and as a team, we want nothing more than to take advantage of this opportunity.

However, as great as this week is, it’s also bittersweet. In the playoffs, the coaches have talked about buying ourselves another week of football through hard work and victory. Now we have bought ourselves every possible week of football, but after this week there are no more weeks to buy. So that is why this week at practice every player, especially seniors, have given their all to each and every drill.

When we find ourselves tired or questioning why we are here, in the cold and rain, all it takes is a look at the guy next to you to realize just why we have come out every single day since June to compete on the practice field. With so few days left for football, every second counts, every moment counts, because it could be our last.

This week, all I have heard is that this is our last this, this is our last that. And hearing that drives me to work harder and fight harder, because I don’t want my last week to be one with any regrets. It goes without saying that each and every senior on this team wants that as well. Not only the seniors, but every single player on the team has taken on this mentality and it has driven our success in the playoffs.

For us seniors, the idea that this is our last ever high school football game scares each and every one of us to the point that we are ready to fight until the very end to keep our dream alive.

After Saturday, there will be no more football for most of the seniors. A few us will go on to play football in college, but most will not. After Saturday, there will be no more Monday practices, Friday night dinners or team movie nights.

This means that Saturday is the single most important game that we will ever play, not only because it is the Class 6A state championship, but because it is our last game. Prairie Ridge High School and Prairie Ridge football have changed the seniors’ lives forever and for the better. For that, we are extremely grateful.

Now on this last Saturday of November, it’s our turn to repay Prairie Ridge and play our hearts out.