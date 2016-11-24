High school football: Prairie Ridge QB Samson Evans is ‘The Man’

Prairie Ridge football coach Chris Schremp has seen loads of talented players come through in his highly successful program in 15 years.

Yet Schremp does not hesitate where current quarterback Samson Evans ranks on that list.

“Samson is just the best athlete we’ve ever had,” Schremp said. “I’d say he’s one of the top football players in the state. He has such a combination of size and power and breakaway speed. Put that together with some smarts to play quarterback and make decisions …”

In other words, Samson Evans is “The Man.”

That would be how Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin coach Ken Leonard would describe him anyway. Leonard, whose Cyclones (13-0) face Prairie Ridge (13-0) for the Class 6A state championship at 1 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, refers to his team’s offense as the “Man Offense.”

Leonard outlined some of the principles of his Man Offense, such as, “Get the ball to ‘The Man’,” and “Get ‘The Man’ in space.” Basically, Leonard said, “Let the best player get the ball the most, and you have the best chance to win.”

For Prairie Ridge, that is Evans, who has rushed for 1,870 yards and 38 touchdowns while directing the Wolves’ triple-option offense. For SH-G, that player is running back Tremayne Lee, who has run for 2,108 yards and 32 touchdowns, although Leonard also offers “Man” status to the Cyclones’ other running back, B.B. Adams, who has 1,006 yards rushing.

Evans is guaranteed to touch the ball on every play. He was the first sophomore to be named Northwest Herald Player of the Year last season after leading the Wolves to the 6A semifinals. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound junior has been given more command of the Wolves’ triple-option offense.

“Last year, we didn’t have any reads,” Evans said. “This year, they give me a set of options and I choose, depending on the defense. This year it’s all clicking, and it’s a lot easier for me.”

Schremp was asked this week on an IHSA conference call who calls the play and said offensive coordinator Joe Terhaar makes calls from the press box, with Schremp’s input on the sideline. Although that’s not entirely true.

“You really want to know who’s calling the plays?” Schremp said. “A lot of times I give [Evans] suggestions, he’s reading it off the wristband and running one version of the option or the other. You have to be a really smart kid to do what we do and be successful.”

Evans demonstrated how adept he is last week when he ran for almost 200 yards in the first half of the Wolves’ 54-35 win over DeKalb. When the Barbs adjusted for him, Evans kept giving to fullback Manny Ebirim in the second half. Ebirim finished with almost 200 yards.

“All these teams are coming into these games to stop me and stop our offense,” Evans said. “There’s so many more things, if they take one thing away, multiple things will open. [The defense] can’t really know who’s going to have the ball. They can take one thing away, but it leaves other things wide open.”

SH-G traditionally has been a spread offense that relies heavily on passing, but Leonard said that’s changed this year with Lee and Adams, both of whom he described as burners out of the backfield. They may be the fastest backs Prairie Ridge has seen this season.

“They’re definitely up there,” Wolves linebacker Jacob Ommen said. “They’re both really fast. No. 1 [Adams] is quick and elusive. No. 2 [Lee] is really fast and runs really hard. They’ll definitely be a challenge speed-wise. We have to shut down the run inside between the tackles.”

SH-G also has one of the biggest offensive lines the Wolves have seen, with two 250-pound players, one at 285, one at 295 and one at 315.

“It’s going to start up front – everybody’s going to do their jobs and fill the holes we need to fill,” Prairie Ridge linebacker Joe Perhats said. “Hopefully we get those guys early in the open field. We just have to limit the big plays.”

With all the dangerous players on both sides, Leonard thinks defense ultimately will decide the game.

“In any game, turnovers are key,” he said. “We have to find a way to stop their quarterback, fullback and tailback. The key for them or for us is to stop explosive plays. Defense is going to dictate a lot.”