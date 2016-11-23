Judge rules for IHSA, so Plainfield North will play in 7A title game

CHICAGO – Plainfield North will play for the Class 7A football state championship Saturday as scheduled after a Cook County judge Wednesday ruled in favor of the Illinois High School Association following a controversial finish in last weekend’s state semifinal against Fenwick High School.

Judge Kathleen Kennedy delivered her decision in front of a standing-room-only courtroom crowd after she had deliberated for about 45 minutes following arguments by attorneys representing both the IHSA and Fenwick.

Fenwick filed a lawsuit against the IHSA and was seeking a temporary restraining order following Plainfield North’s 18-17 overtime semifinal victory. An official mistakenly provided Plainfield North an untimed down at the end of regulation after calling an intentional grounding penalty when Fenwick was trying to run out the clock and leading 10-7.

The untimed down allowed Plainfield North to kick a game-tying field goal before it won in overtime to advance to the 7A title game against East St. Louis in Champaign.

“Here, as on the playing field, one side wins and one side loses,” Kennedy said while issuing her decision inside the Daley Center courtroom.

Kennedy ruled that Fenwick had proven it suffered “irreparable harm” because of the official’s incorrect call, but that it did not prove the IHSA had applied its rules inconsistently.

The IHSA Board of Directors declined to hear an appeal from Fenwick on Monday, which led Fenwick to seek the restraining order Wednesday. IHSA attorney David Bressler called Fenwick’s attempt to get the game result overturned in court “absurd.”

Following Wednesday’s hearing, IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson – who has held the post for 10 months – was subdued in his reaction to Kennedy’s decision.

“Well, I don’t feel like it’s a win,” Anderson said. “It’s tough on both sides and it’s a tough decision to make. We’re glad that the judge ruled and followed the law.”

IHSA later issued a statement that stated, “there are no winners in this circumstance. It is simply a resolution.

“The Fenwick High School community has been dealt a pair of devastating blows over the past few days, while Plainfield North had a historic moment shrouded in controversy simply for following the rules provided for them, first by the game officials, and then by the IHSA.”

Todd Faulkner, who represented Plainfield North at Wednesday’s hearing, called the situation tough for both involved parties. He said that Fenwick’s lawsuit against the IHSA demonstrated how important sports have become in society. Faulkner said Fenwick representatives approached him after the hearing and wished Plainfield North luck on Saturday’s state championship game.

“We appreciate the best wishes and are very hopeful Plainfield North emerges as state champion on Saturday,” Faulkner said.

In a statement issued after Wednesday’s hearing, Plainfield North reiterated its empathy for Fenwick players and their supporters, but appreciated Kennedy’s decision.

Fenwick Principal Peter Groom read from a statement following Kennedy’s ruling, which he called disheartening. Groom said the district owed Fenwick students a fair hearing of their grievance, but said the private Catholic school, located in Oak Park, would seek no other action following Wednesday’s hearing.

“Now, it is finished,” said Groom, who added the focus needs to shift back to the 16 teams that will compete in eight state championship games this weekend.

During the hearing, Fenwick attorney Peter Rush said the IHSA had breached its contract by allowing a game official to extend the game after time had expired. Rush said that Fenwick was not appealing the call on the field, but instead, the decision to give Plainfield North an untimed down, which led to the game-tying field goal.

“We’re not here to challenge the call,” Rush told Kennedy in his argument. “We’re here to enforce the contract.”

Rush said IHSA officials “encouraged” Fenwick to appeal the final result, but that the Board of Directors then chose not to hear it. In his argument, Bressler told Kennedy that hundreds of bad calls are made each week, but that Kennedy would be allowing an unprecedented reversal of a game result if she ruled in Fenwick’s favor.

“I wish there was a way Fenwick could participate in the [state championship game], but there’s not,” Bressler told Kennedy. “Sometimes, the law is not fair.”