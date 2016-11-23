High school football: Prairie Ridge shows how good option offense can be

CRYSTAL LAKE – Ask Prairie Ridge about the virtues of triple-option football and the Wolves will reel off a list of reasons why it works.

Teams can block for the option with smaller linemen. Defending the option requires more defensive discipline than normal. The quarterback’s sleight-of-hand allows some defenders to go unblocked while linemen look for another defender down field. It is better suited for inclement weather than the more popular spread offenses.

And, regarding the Wolves, big plays are just as likely as they are from passing teams.

Reporters asked Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp on a conference call Monday if the Wolves really threw only one pass in a 54-35 Class 6A playoffs semifinal victory over DeKalb last week and Schremp chuckled.

“If you saw our running backs, you probably wouldn’t throw much either,” he said.

The Wolves (13-0) hope for one more big scoring game when they face Sacred Heart-Griffin (13-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Illinois’ Memorial Stadium in the Class 6A state championship. They have not scored fewer than 41 points since Week 2 and average 50.2 points a game.

“I like it because we’re able to be really aggressive and fire off the ball,” Wolves tackle Jeff Jenkins said. “You don’t really know who’s going to have the ball, so you can’t miss your assignment or it can mess up the reads. The way our backs run, they can break one at any moment. It’s maintaining your block, going to the whistle, getting down field and getting to the second level.”

With other running offenses, linemen usually know what back is carrying and where he is headed. With the option, that decision comes from quarterback Samson Evans in a split-second as he sees what the defense is doing.

“It’s faster (scoring) than the pass,” guard Justin Grapenthin said. “You have to block more to make sure they get through the holes. Whatever’s there. Samson makes the read, we block how we’re supposed to, we take our steps to get to the guy in front of us. Whatever hole is open, that’s where [the backs] go. So we don’t know.”

Because most of the current players came through the Junior Wolves’ program, option offense is all they have ever run. Schremp and his staff teach the Junior Wolves’ coaches, who use that offense from their youngest teams through eighth grade.

“We’ve known it since we were 10 years old,” running back Cole Brown said. “We get after it in practice, we do spacer drills for a half hour a day, over and over and over again. We just focus on the details and the little things to get it right.”

Coaches and players marvel at how much faster and crisper the option gets later in the season.

“It’s a big difference,” Jenkins said. “The speed from watching Cary-Grove (in Week 1) to Week 5 is a huge, huge difference. In practice you can tell, [the backs] jell a lot better. It’s a noticeable difference.”

The knock on the option is when teams have to play from behind by multiple scores in the second half. Prairie Ridge hopes that continues to not become a problem against SH-G on Saturday. It has not been one the entire season.

Evans can score from anywhere, while Brown and Gulbransen also have breakaway speed.

“We have a lot of guys in the backfield who can make some plays really quick,” Brown said.