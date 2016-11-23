Football: Plainfield North vs. East St. Louis Class 7A title game capsule

PLAINFIELD NORTH VS. EAST ST. LOUIS

Kickoff: 4 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.

Records: Plainfield North 11-2; East St. Louis 13-0

Playoff history: Plainfield North is in for the sixth time, third in succession, and is 4-5 in playoff games. East St. Louis is in for the 36th time, first since 2014, and is 86-28 in playoff games with seven state championships and three runner-up finishes.

2016 playoffs: Plainfield North beat Highland Park 42-0, Bradley, 49-20, Rockford Auburn 30-7 and Fenwick 18-17 in overtime. East St. Louis beat Lincoln-Way West 44-7, Glenbard North 32-28, Willowbrook 60-27 and Benet 20-0.

The skinny: East St. Louis not only beat Lincoln-Way West to open the playoffs, but the Flyers, one of the state’s most storied programs, began their season with a 34-3 victory at Providence. The biggest names are receiver Jeff Thomas and quarterback Rey Estes, but running backs Jarrell Anderson and Jigg Brown also are dangerous. If North’s outstanding defensive front of tackles Ari Ekowa and Leo Santos and ends Tim Donnahue and Shane McGrail, along with inside linebackers JJ Frey and Will Stoll, can get the better of the East St. Louis offensive line, the Tigers could have a leg up. The Flyers also are loaded with talent on the defensive side of the ball, with linebacker James Knight and defensive linemen Lemontre Harvey and Terrion Williams among the keys. They allow 9.0 points a game and will present a huge challenge for the Plainfield North offense. The Tigers’ offensive line must keep the array of strong, quick Flyers away from quarterback Brady Miller and running back Tyler Hoosman so they can do their thing. Miller has thrown 1,868 yards and 20 touchdowns and Hoosman has rushed for 1,625 yards and 26 touchdowns while also scoring four times on pass receptions. Connor Peplow, the Tigers’ top receiver, must deal with some coverage from Thomas, who also has excelled defensively. North this season became the first Plainfield school to reach a semifinal game, much less a championship game.

The pick: East St. Louis

– Dick Goss