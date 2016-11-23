Football: Plainfield North facing mighty foe in East St. Louis

One more.

Plainfield North football coach Tim Kane and his Tigers are one win away from taking home the first football state championship for any Plainfield school.

Standing in the way are none other than the mighty Flyers of East St. Louis, their opponent in the Class 7A title game at 4 p.m. Saturday at the University of Illinois in Champaign. While the Tigers will be playing in their first state championship event, East St. Louis has played in 10 football title games and claimed seven titles.

The last state championship for the Flyers came in 2008, under present coach Darren Sunkett. In his 15th season at the helm, Sunkett has compiled a 132-45 record.

Kane is in his 10th full season as coach of the Tigers. His team entered the 2016 postseason 0-5 in their five playoff appearances, but things changed this fall.

East St. Louis features the deadly passing combination of quarterback Ray Estes (Missouri) and receiver Jeff Thomas (undecided). Thomas has 47 receptions for 996 yards and 11 touchdowns. Estes has thrown for 2,031 yards and 21 touchdowns. Charlando Robinson has chipped in with 24 catches for 416 yards and four TDs.

What has made the Flyers’ offense virtually unstoppable are running backs Deonte Anderson and Jigg Brown. Anderson has rushed for 1,306 yards and 21 touchdowns. Brown has scored 15 touchdowns with almost 800 yards. Estes also can run, having rushed for 482 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Flyers’ offensive line averages 256 pounds from tackle to tackle, giving Estes time to find his targets and opening holes for the backs.

The East St. Louis defense has been one of the best in Illinois, allowing nine points a game. Safety James Knight is the leading tackler with 137. Outside linebacker Lemonte Harris, outside linebacker Ken Dixon and middle linebacker Erik Owens all have more than 100 tackles and 10 sacks.

The Flyers have returned six punts for touchdowns, with Estes and cornerback Perez Hall returning two each. Thomas also has a punt return for six points.

The Tigers will answer with one of the best defenses in the state. They have allowed 9.3 points a game and are led by 6-1, 245-pound tackle Ari Ekowa, linebackers JJ Frey (6-1, 220) and Will Stoll (6-1, 215). Cornerback Rob Ostapkowicz, who had a key interception in the Tigers’ semifinal win over Fenwick, and Kevin Block are leaders in the secondary.

Junior running back/defensive back Dillon McCarthy scored all eight points in overtime in the heart-thumping 18-17 semifinal victory over Fenwick. McCarthy has been on fire since stepping in for running back Carlos Baggett, who went down with an injury late in the season. McCarthy has more than 800 yards running and catching the ball. He has amassed hundreds of punt and kickoff return yards and also has been a factor defensively.

Junior quarterback Brady Miller has been a key to the Tigers’ eight-game winning streak. Starting the season slowly, the junior quarterback has improved every week in leading the Tigers to Champaign. Miller has thrown for 1,885 yards and 19 touchdowns. His scrambling ability also has aided the Tigers in wins over Rockford Auburn and Fenwick.

Senior running back Tyler Hoosman has rushed for 1,625 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also has more than 300 yards and four touchdowns receiving, giving him 30 scores for the season.

Connor Peplow showed his grit last Saturday at Triton College. With no time on the scoreboard and the Tigers trailing, 10-7, Peplow had to wait through two Fenwick timeouts in tough conditions before kicking a 22-yard field goal to tie the game and send it to overtime.

“There was no way I was going to miss it,” Peplow said. “It felt so good to see the ball go straight through the uprights.”

Peplow also is Miller’s favorite target, having caught 50 passes for 783 yards and seven touchdowns. Peplow and senior wide receiver TJ Kane connected on a double pass for 32 yards in the win over Fenwick. Kane has added 34 catches for 403 yards and four touchdowns.

Last but not least, the offensive line of Will Vido, Nathan Lindroth, Dylan Zepeda, Ekowa and Tony Little has been the team’s unsung hero.

The battle lines are drawn: Seven-time state champion East St. Louis and a band of feisty and hard-hitting Tigers looking for the first state football championship in their town’s history.