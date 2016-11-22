Johnsburg, Prairie Ridge football teams take shots at greatness

Joe Moore soaked in the moment last Friday while standing on Johnsburg Athletic Field with what seemed like most of the town’s population after the Skyhawks football team had upset defending Class 4A state champion Chicago Phillips.

“You come from a small community like this, and [to] have everybody rallying around you like this is incredible,” the Skyhawks senior lineman said. “That’s a dogfight out there. That doesn’t happen to everybody, and to come out on top against a team like that? There’s no words for that.”

Johnsburg held off the Wildcats, 23-20, in overtime Nov. 18 with Adam Jayko’s 26-yard field goal and a stout defensive stand and will be the first Skyhawks team in school history to play for a state title. Johnsburg (13-0) meets Rochester (12-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Illinois’ Memorial Stadium for the Class 4A state championship.

Prairie Ridge also is heading to Champaign, marking the fourth time two McHenry County-area teams will play for state football championships in the same weekend. Prairie Ridge (13-0) will meet Sacred Heart-Griffin (13-0) for the Class 6A title at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Prairie Ridge beat Peoria Richwoods, 35-14, for the 2011 Class 6A state title. The day before, Richmond-Burton lost to Rochester, 42-39, for the Class 4A championship.

The other years in which multiple McHenry County teams played for titles were in 1983 and 1992. Marian Central (Class 2A) and Woodstock (Class 4A) won state championships in the same weekend in 1983. R-B won the Class 2A title in 1992, while North Boone (Class 1A) and Marengo (Class 3A) were state runners-up.

“It’s really exciting for our community,” Skyhawks coach Dan DeBoeuf said. “Anybody who was there [last] Friday saw how invested our community is in our program right now. It was really cool to see everybody come together and be a part of a really special moment.”

Previously, Johnsburg’s furthest venture into the playoffs came in 2009, when the Skyhawks made the quarterfinals. Houston Texans tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz played on that team and sent DeBoeuf a video message he shared with the players last week.

Johnsburg was 9-2 two years ago under former coach Mike Maloney, who took the job at Marian Central. DeBoeuf’s first team was 8-3 last season and came back loaded with talent for this year.

“Our mindset is about as good as it’s going to get as far as confidence,” DeBoeuf said. “That was a huge win for us Friday (over Phillips). Our kids are very excited for the opportunity, and it’s a dream come true for them. They’ll be ready to play for sure.”

Prairie Ridge was close to playing for another state title last season when it lost to Montini, 35-27, in a semifinal game. The Wolves led that game, 27-13, in the second half.

Wolves coach Chris Schremp appreciates what his team took from that stinging loss, as Montini went on to win the Class 6A state title convincingly.

“Even though we were disappointed, it was a heck of a season,” Schremp said. “We wanted to build on it, not dwell on it. The day after we turned in equipment, the weight room was filled with kids. Right from the get-go, they felt they let something slip away in that Montini game; they were going to dedicate themselves to not letting that happen again.”

Prairie Ridge was pushed in its first two games, wins over Cary-Grove and Huntley, and again last week in a 54-35 semifinal victory over DeKalb. But the Wolves’ offense, which averages 50.2 points a game, has been too much to stop.

Johnsburg could become the first state champion team from the new Kishwaukee River Conference. Prairie Ridge is looking to become the fifth football state champion from the Fox Valley Conference.