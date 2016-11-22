High school football: Safety Blake Lemcke anchors Johnsburg secondary, special teams

Game-saving tackles don’t often come in the second quarter.

In Friday’s Class 4A state semifinal game, Phillips running back Kamari Mosby found his way behind the Johnsburg defense. It’s never a good sign when the defenders have to turn and chase.

But 5-foot-9, 170-pound Blake Lemcke was the right guy for the job.

Lemcke tracked down Mosby on the 67-yard run and saved a Phillips touchdown. A few plays later, he and the Skyhawks' defense stopped Phillips from scoring any points on the drive.

“That just came down to not giving up,” Lemcke said. “I realized I could catch the kid. Usually a lot of kids slow down when they realize the kid’s got a couple yards on them. Something was different about that play. I didn’t let myself slow down.”

Linebacker and quarterback Riley Buchanan was in awe of the play.

“I don’t know how the heck he got him,” Buchanan said. “That was awesome pursuit. The kid had probably 10 or 12 yards on him, and he still ran up and caught him. That was huge.”

"He won us that football game," coach Dan DeBoeuf said after the game.

Lemcke said his 40-yard dash time is somewhere around a 4.6 or a 4.7. Buchanan thinks he’s one of the fastest players on the team.

“Him and Alex Peete would be a great race,” Buchanan said.

Peete, the Skyhawks’ record-setting running back, has been clocked at a 4.5 40-yard dash. Linebacker and backup running back Jack Kegel probably would have something to say about the matter, too.

The play against Phillips was far from Lemcke’s first big play of the season. The senior safety also returns punts and kickoffs. He has scored four touchdowns this season, three on punt returns and one on a kickoff.

On a punt return for a touchdown in the quarterfinal win over Genoa-Kingston, Lemcke caught a punt perfectly in stride and blew past the G-K coverage, spinning through two would-be tacklers along the way.

“All season, I had been letting them bounce in front of me,” Lemcke said. “After every game, I was getting tired of coaches and parents joking around with me, saying I shouldn’t let it bounce like that. I took that advice and ran with it, caught the ball on the fly and realized I already had all their gunners beat and just had to keep my legs moving.”

When he goes deep for a return, Lemcke surveys the field, finds his blockers and looks for his best route. He said Johnsburg special teams coach Sean Stochl likes to mix up the Skyhawks’ looks on special teams each week.

“He likes to adjust to [the opponent’s] style of special teams and not just try to make ours work every week,” Lemcke said.

Lemcke said he likely won’t be playing in college anywhere. He plans to study engineering, although he hasn’t decided on a school yet.

He and the Skyhawks' secondary will be tested in Friday's Class 4A state title game against Rochester's pass-heavy attack. Having a player like Lemcke – both his speed and his smarts – should help the Skyhawks in their quest for a state title.

“Blake is the mastermind of the coverages back there," Buchanan said. "He’s huge with communicating to everyone. Not only is he a great guy in coverage, but he comes down on the run, and he loves to come after those backs shooting the gaps. He’s a great player to have on your team.

“Glad we’ve got him on our team.”