Fenwick takes legal action against IHSA after officiating error in Plainfield North semifinal game

Fenwick High School has taken legal action against the Illinois High School Association after an officiating error in Saturday’s Class 7A football semifinal game against Plainfield North led to the Tigers being awarded an untimed down that forced the contest into overtime and ended with North taking the win.

The Oak Park-based Fenwick filed a complaint and restraining order Monday in Cook County court against the IHSA, demanding the school be awarded the victory. A court appearance is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, a mere three days before the state championship game.

During the semifinal game, Fenwick’s Jacob Keller threw a fourth-down pass as the final seconds of the fourth quarter expired. Officials ruled it was grounding, a final play was awarded to North, Connor Peplow made a field goal to tie things up and the Tigers defeated the Friars in overtime, 18-17.

IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson admitted in a statement released Saturday that an error was made, but cited an IHSA bylaw that “the decision of game officials shall be final” and that protests against those decisions will not be considered by the IHSA board.

Fenwick appealed to the board, but the board determined Monday morning it would not hear the appeal, according to a statement from Fenwick.

“... in an effort to protect the rights and rightfully earned opportunities of its students, Fenwick High School has filed a lawsuit … seeking declaratory, injunctive and other relief against IHSA,” the statement reads.

Fenwick’s complaint refers to the situation as an “obvious and fully admitted breach of contract” and a “travesty.”

It argues the IHSA’s constitution, mission statement and bylaws are a legally binding contract between the IHSA and its members.

“To allow this unjust result to stand would fly in the face of everything the IHSA stands for in its administration of high school athletics – fairness, reliability, accountability and integrity,” the complaint states.

In the complaint, Fenwick cites precedent set by the Mississippi High School Athletic Association and the IHSA itself, including a case in which days after a football game had concluded, the IHSA issued a foul against several players.

The complaint also claimed the IHSA is a state actor bound by the Illinois Constitution, under which Fenwick’s interest in participating in the state championship game is protected as both a property interest and a liberty interest.

However, an appellate court ruling in June determined the IHSA, a nonprofit entity, has an existence separate from any government agency, according to an IHSA statement on that ruling.

Plainfield North Athletic Director Ron Lear was not immediately available to comment on Fenwick’s legal action. IHSA officials declined to comment.

Whichever team is determined the winner of last weekend’s semifinal game will take on East St. Louis for the Class 7A state title at 4 p.m. Saturday at the University of Illinois in Champaign.