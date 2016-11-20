Styf: Plainfield North-Fenwick untimed down call unfortunate ending that can’t be changed

What happened at the end of regulation of Saturday’s Plainfield North-Fenwick state football playoff game has to be every sports official’s worst dream.

Even worse than the one where you wake up out on the field in just your underwear.

Making the wrong call and having that determine the outcome of a game is one of the worst things a group of officials can do.

Especially since, once that game is final, there is nothing that can be done to change it.

In the case of the Illinois High School Association, that was exactly the dilemma.

The IHSA follows NFHS high school football rules, which state that a game shouldn’t be extended and an extra untimed play should not be rewarded on a penalty that is also a loss of down.

So when Fenwick quarterback Jacob Keller threw the ball away as time expired in regulation on Saturday night, the Friars should have been awarded the win and be headed to state.

The problem was that wasn't where things ended.

Officials ruled that the fourth-down pass was grounding and one final play was awarded to Plainfield North.

To its credit, Plainfield North took advantage. Connor Peplow made a field goal on the untimed down and Plainfield North won in overtime.

After the game, Fenwick looked for an appeal of the result. The IHSA couldn't give it to them.

While admitting the officials made the wrong call, IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson quoted the association's bylaws in a statement. Those bylaws say "the decisions of game officials shall be final; protests against the decision of a game official shall not be reviewed by the Board of Directors."

Remember here that those bylaws, the rules the organization must follow, are created and voted on by the member schools. The IHSA didn't make them up.

That being said, don't be surprised if you see a bylaw amendment proposal to change that rule in the next year.

The call should have been made correctly, of course, and the IHSA is in charge of hiring and training officials for playoff games. But, in sports at all levels, officials create a potential for human error and that's what happened here.

This exact same incorrect call was made earlier in the year in college football, when Central Michigan upset Oklahoma State. Even the video review team didn't correct the call and save them. Those officials were then suspended two games.

The problem here, of course, is knowing how the rule should have been implemented and knowing the game should have ended. And what that does to a Fenwick team that feels it deserves a trip to the state finals.

"On behalf of the IHSA, I express my sincerest apologies to Coach Nudo and his players and coaching staff, as well as to the entire Fenwick administration and community," Anderson's statement read. "I understand that it will be difficult to find a silver lining in this particular situation, but I do hope that Fenwick takes pride in all they accomplished today and this season."

To the IHSA's credit, it apologized and was open and honest about what happened and why it ruled the way it did.

I have done plenty of complaining about the IHSA on matters of transparency in the past, but I have a hard time asserting blame here. Officiating is often a thankless job and the crew made a costly mistake here that won't be forgotten anytime soon.

To Plainfield North's credit, it took the opportunity it was given and won the game on the field according to the game official's ruling.

That, however, is an unfortunate ending.

And how people move on will go a long way in determining how we remember this.

Fenwick should have pride in what it accomplished, and disappointment in what was taken away.

Plainfield North should continue to work for the state title it has been working for and not listen to complaints it shouldn't have that opportunity. It does, so take advantage and fight for a state title.

There is no conspiracy here. Just an unfortunate incorrect call at the end of a competitive game that ultimately changed the result.

