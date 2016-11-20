High school football: Prairie Ridge seals win over DeKalb in 2nd half, heads to state

CRYSTAL LAKE – Prairie Ridge quarterback Samson Evans called the back-and-forth shootout with DeKalb in the first half “a little nerve-wracking.”

Wolves lineman Jeff Jenkins embraced that a team pushed Prairie Ridge for the first time since Week 2.

“It was exciting; I liked it a lot,” he said. “It was nice to be in a game the whole time and not come out.”

Prairie Ridge decided one half of intense drama was enough, replacing that with a different exhilaration in the second half.

The defense, led by linebacker Joe Perhats’ three sacks, swarmed quarterback Derek Kyler, while the offense kept pounding away. The margin went from precarious to comfortable, and it became evident that Prairie Ridge was headed back to Champaign.

The Wolves scored the first three touchdowns of the second half on their way to a 54-35 victory in their Class 6A football semifinal Saturday at Prairie Ridge Athletic Stadium. They will play Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin in the state championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Illinois’ Memorial Stadium.

“It was good for our team to finally face a team that pushed us,” said Wolves fullback Manny Ebirim, who ran for 184 yards and scored two second-half touchdowns. “We haven’t faced a team that played so physical, that was a really good game for us. Once we were able to focus back up, we were able to bring it back together and the plays were going our way. It was a great feeling.”

No. 1-seeded Prairie Ridge (13-0) will be trying to win its second state title in six years. No. 7 DeKalb (10-3) had four Kyler touchdown passes of 60 yards or longer.

Wolves coach Chris Schremp did not share Jenkins’ fondness for being in a tight game after seeing the Barbs’ fast-strike capability.

“Not against an offense that can score as quickly as they can,” Schremp said. “They’ve got some unbelievable athletes. They played well. Some of their quarterback’s best throws are on the run. Joe (Perhats) was able to get free and finish plays off. That was the key, finally getting him down.”

Kyler hit Northern Illinois University commit Cole Tucker for scoring strikes of 64 and 80 yards in the first half. Kyler, who was named with Evans to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 6A All-State Team on Friday, also threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to Zuerek Day.

The Barbs trailed, 30-21, at halftime, and received the second-half kickoff.

“They brought a couple extra guys; they were moving some guys around,” DeKalb coach Matt Weckler said. “That second or two Derek had in the first half to complete passes we didn’t have in the second half. That was the difference. Hats off to [Prairie Ridge]. They’re phenomenal. For us to come in and compete with them, I’m proud of our kids.”

Evans ran for 197 of his 229 yards in the first half, then handed off often to Ebirim in the second half. The Wolves' defense came up with three stops, and the offense scored after each of those.

“We knew on offense we could score,” Evans said. “If we kept putting up points, we knew we would come out on top. We knew the defense would stop them once or twice.”

Prairie Ridge, which finished with 538 total yards, will play for its second state football championship. The Wolves won the 2011 6A state title and were close to reaching the championship game last year before losing to Montini, 35-27, in the semifinals.

“This is unreal,” Jenkins said. “I’ve been dreaming of this since I started high school football. This is awesome. This is crazy.”

UNSUNG HERO

Justin Mikolajczewski

Prairie Ridge, jr., DB

Mikolajczewski made a break on a pass and intercepted it at the Prairie Ridge 7 to stop DeKalb’s second drive. The Barbs were threatening to take the lead, but the Wolves then drove for a touchdown and a 20-7 lead.

QUICK STATS

Prairie Ridge 54, DeKalb 35

DeKalb 7 14 0 14 - 35

Prairie Ridge 13 17 14 10 - 54

First quarter

PR-Evans 60 run (kick failed), 11:44.

D-Tucker 60 pass from Kyler (Tierney kick), 9:29.

PR-Evans 19 run (Greiner kick), 7:41.

Second quarter

PR-Gulbransen 1 run (Greiner kick), 10:54.

D-Day 80 pass from Kyler (Tierney kick), 10:42.

PR-Evans 25 run (Greiner kick), 8:21.

D-Tucker 80 pass from Kyler (Tierney kick), 8:04.

PR-FG Greiner 31, :09.

Third quarter

PR-Evans 1 run (Greiner kick), 8:51.

PR-Ebirim 8 run (Greiner kick), 1:52.

Fourth quarter

PR-Ebirim 25 run (Greiner kick), 11:50.

D-Tucker 64 pass from Kyler (Tierney kick), 11:01.

D-Devin Williams 19 pass from Kyler (Tierney kick), 10:03.

PR-FG Greiner 25, 2:26.

AND ANOTHER THING ...

DeKalb quarterback Derek Kyler broke free on a 26-yard scramble on his first carry of the game but finished with seven carries for minus-27 yards. He was sacked six times after that (three by Joe Perhats, two by Jeff Jenkins and one by Nik Koelblinger).